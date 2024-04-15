A Vikings-Broncos trade that gives Denver the scraps at QB
This potential trade between the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings could set both up for success. Here is why this possible under-the-radar move could be exactly what they will need.
By John Buhler
Not all trades are created equal. For every blockbuster that unfortunately fails to live up to the hype, there are a ton of low-key deals that help make both teams involved ever so better. Although the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos both need a franchise quarterback, Minnesota is far more likely to take one in the first round than Denver is. The Broncos still could, but there are challenges...
Minnesota is picking one spot ahead of Denver at No. 11 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Not only that, but they have the Houston Texans' pick at No. 23, as well as a capable stop-gap quarterback on the roster in Sam Darnold. Simply put, they have the draft capital to trade up to get a quarterback, if they so choose. They can also lean on Darnold for the time being before the rookie quarterback is ready.
As for Denver, the Broncos still have the albatross of Russell Wilson's contract still on the books. They cannot really afford to give up a ton of draft capital. Although they could settle for someone like Bo Nix out of Oregon at No. 12, that may not be enough to move the needle. Otherwise, it will be either the Jarrett Stidham or Ben DiNucci show at Mile High. Neither will get the Broncos out of their mess.
Here is a trade that could help the Broncos out, as well as create less confusion for the Vikings.
Adding someone like Nick Mullens could be exaclty what the Broncos need if they don't end up drafting a quarterback this spring. Denver is not expected to be the least bit good. If the Broncos were to be bad enough to be picking in the top eight next year, they are more likely to be in a position to get their guy of the future. If Mullens plays up to his potential, he could improve his overall stock.
With the money being about equal, this is a low-key trade that helps set both teams up for success.
Nick Mullens to Denver Broncos could solve short-term QB concerns
He may not be the greatest quarterback in the world, but Mullens' competitiveness and student-mentality have transformed him from a borderline draftable prospect coming out of Southern Miss into being one of the better backups in the league. Mullens may be best known for his time with the San Francisco 49ers previously, but I think he could reinvent himself as a potential starter in Denver.
While Stidham offered more coming out of Auburn, Mullens has had the better career. DiNucci was as stud coming out of James Madison, but JMU was not at the FBS level when he played there. I think with having a proven offensive mind at head coach in Sean Payton, a player like Mullens should be able to at least operate at a high level under center. If he performs well, then his career will benefit.
As for Minnesota, you want to create as little confusion as possible for whoever the heir apparent to Kirk Cousins in the Twin Cities is. Darnold will keep the seat warm until he is ready. However, you don't want to have Mullens take the job from Darnold and then delay the career of whoever Kwesi Adofo-Mensah takes in the first round this year. Denver may wait until 2025 to fully address its quarterback.
Denver and Minnesota may not strike a deal, but it is a trade that could solve their short-term needs.