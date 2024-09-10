A Vikings-Broncos trade to get another reclamation project to back up Sam Darnold
The Minnesota Vikings had a very clear quarterback plan heading into the 2024 NFL season. They drafted Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with their top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with the understanding that he was going to need time to develop. The rumored plan was that Sam Darnold would start and McCarthy would back him up until he was ready to roll.
McCarthy tore his meniscus in training camp and officially pushed this ideal plan back a full year. Darnold is now the clear starter in Minnesota, and he didn't look bad in Week 1, leading the Vikings to a win over the New York Giants.
But, as we're already seeing with the Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love, backup quarterbacks are just as important as almost anybody in the organization. While Darnold could hold it down for Minnesota this year, their backup, Nick Mullins, absolutely could not.
So Minnesota could look to get a bit creative in adding a new face to their quarterback room, especially given how cheap some of their options would be.
A Vikings-Broncos trade to bring a former first round pick to Minnesota for dirt cheap
One of the most intriguing options that's on the market is third string quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson was picked up in a trade by the Denver Broncos this offseason and he may find himself traded as he's the third quarterback in their room.
The Vikings, if they're not happy with Nick Mullins, could swoop in and pick him up.
Minnesota lacks in draft capital and in the quarterback room. This would help kill two birds with one stone. Yes, they would be trading back their projected early fifth-round pick to a projected early sixth-round pick, but they would add Wilson and a 2026 seventh-round pick.
I understand that Wilson hasn't quite lived up to expectations in the NFL. But, he was still a first-round quarterback and under the right system and coaching staff, he could salvage a little bit of his career. We've seen players go from booms to busts and back to booms in the right situation. Look at Geno Smith, for example.
Wilson probably couldn't compete with Darnold for the starting spot, but he would provide much better depth than Mullins, in my opinion.
2024 is likely to be a rebuilding year for the Vikings after losing Kirk Cousins in the offseason and JJ McCarthy in training camp. But, following a 28-6 victory and the Packers dropping their first game and losing their quarterback for a little bit, Minnesota could begin to turn some heads if they can start the season on a roll.