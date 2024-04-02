How the Vikings can land their QB of the future without mortgaging anything away
Michael Penix Jr. could be had by the Minnesota Vikings with either of their first-round selections.
By John Buhler
More so than ever, I fully expect Washington Huskies star Michael Penix Jr. will be one of five or six quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. While Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy are first-round locks, Penix and Oregon's Bo Nix are more likely than not to go in the first round. There are no guarantees. However, Penix's recent climb has my intrigue.
In Alec Lewis of The Athletic's NFL mock draft for the Minnesota Vikings, he not only has them trading back from No. 11 to No. 17 in a deal with Jacksonville to pick up more assets, but he has the Vikings using the No. 23 overall pick they got from Houston on the former Washington star. While I would say Penix will probably be off the board by then, he is in the range where Minnesota is picking.
To me, Penix has eclipsed Nix as QB5 on my board. While I would still argue that Nix should be a top-16 pick as well, Penix offers more dynamism at the position than the former Oregon quarterback. Nix may have the higher floor and lesser bust potential, but Penix has the higher ceiling of the former West Coast stars. Overall, I think it would be fantastic for the Vikings to end up with Penix in the draft.
Unless Minnesota can trade up to be in a position to take Maye top five, focus on landing Penix then.
Minnesota Vikings can draft Michael Penix Jr. to save themselves a ton
For my money, I think moving back from No. 11 in a deal with Jacksonville could leave Minnesota exposed. What if Denver and Las Vegas really want a quarterback? How about Penix staying put in Seattle? All three of those West Coast franchises are picking inside the top 15 at No. 12, No. 13 and No. 15, respectively. While all may want a quarterback, all three are not going to pass on taking one.
Then you get to a team who could use one as well to some degree in the Los Angeles Rams picking at No. 19. They may not need one as badly as Denver does, but the Rams would be a fantastic landing spot for a mid-to-late first-round pick like many are expecting for Nix and Penix to be. Overall, I think you at least have to consider possibly taking Penix as high as No. 11 if you are running the Vikings.
I expect Williams, Daniels, Maye and McCarthy to all be off the board in the first six to 10 picks or so. Either the New York Giants stand pat to take QB4 at No. 6, or somebody will trade up inside the top 10 to get one. That could be the Vikings, but it might be any of the other teams I have listed. Regardless, there is value to be had in letting the board fall a certain way and not having to trade up for a player.
I have long attested that Minnesota is the best situation in the league for a rookie quarterback today.