Vikings can’t let golden opportunity to add former first-round pick go to waste
By Kinnu Singh
After parting ways with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency, the Minnesota Vikings drafted Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, effectively ushering in a new era of Vikings football.
Minnesota signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold to serve as a stopgap starter while McCarthy got acclimated to the professional level, but the rookie dazzled in his limited preseason exposure. Excitement was beginning to build in Minneapolis after McCarthy showed signs of impressive pocket movement and accuracy, but the optimism came to an abrupt end after McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus that ended his rookie season.
With their offensive rebuild delayed, relying on the defense may be Minnesota's best path to success for the next couple of years. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has preferred to run an aggressive, blitz-happy scheme with a lot of man coverage, which should make bolstering the secondary an immediate priority.
Caleb Farley could be a valuable addition to the Vikings secondary
The Vikings could find defensive backs on the open market after teams trimmed down their teams to their initial 53-man rosters for the 2024 season on Tuesday. Minnesota could see some appeal in cornerback Caleb Farley, who was released by the Tennessee Titans before the roster deadline.
Farley was a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft but injuries derailed his stint in Tennessee. He only managed to play in 12 games over the past three years, and he missed the entirety of the 2023 season with a back injury. The former Virginia Tech cornerback managed to recover from a hamstring injury in time to play in the Titans' preseason finale, but it was too little, too late.
The Vikings secondary has already dealt with injuries and tragedy throughout the season. Rookie Khyree Jackson, who was selected in the fourth round, was tragically killed in a car crash in July. Mekhi Blackmon tore his ACL on the first day of training camp and Shaquill Griffin has dealt a hamstring injury.
Farley's injury history is certainly a concern, but his immense talent and physical style provides plenty of appeal in Flores' scheme. The Vikings have been searching for someone to line up across from starting cornerback Byron Murphy, and Farley could provide the team with a low-risk, high-reward option that could be eased into the role with a light workload.
While McCarthy works his way back, the Vikings will have to find a way to remain competitive in the NFC North. Aaron Rodgers' departure left a power vacuum in the division, but all three of Minnesota's divisional opponents feature potent offenses and promising quarterbacks.
Minnesota signed veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore in free agency, but the 34-year-old will not provide a long-term solution. The Vikings will have to address their aging secondary during the 2025 offseason regardless, so it may be a good idea to get a head start.