Vikings cutting Minnesota legend won’t help vibes going into rebuilding year
By Lior Lampert
Following the offseason departures of Kirk Cousins and Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter, the Minnesota Vikings are entering a transition period. So, expectations aren't high for the team entering the 2024 NFL regular season.
Things got even gloomier for the Vikings earlier this month when first-round rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending meniscus injury that required surgery. To make matters worse, Minnesota parted ways with a hometown hero ahead of roster cutdown day on August 27th, further adding to the negative energy.
Per SiriusXM's Adam Caplan, the Vikings have waived former Minnesota Golden Gophers standout running back Mohamed Ibrahim.
Ibrahim finds himself on an extensive list of players Minnesota sent to the waiver wire. It's unfortunate for the young tailback after returning to the North Star State, especially considering he was signed four days before getting cut. Moreover, it's deflating for the fan base, who could use any fun story to follow amid what's presumably a rebuilding year for the franchise.
During his collegiate stint with the Golden Gophers, Ibrahim set several school career and single-season records, including finishing as their all-time rushing leader (4,668 yards). In 2022, program highs in rushing attempts (320), yards (1,655), rushing/total touchdowns (20) and 100-yard games (10) as a fifth-year senior. His efforts in that campaign earned him AP Second-Team All-American honors.
Despite being wildly successful in college, Ibrahim went undrafted in 2023. He signed with the NFC North rival Detroit Lions afterward, though he appeared in one contest before suffering a season-ending hip injury. Since then, the soon-to-be 26-year-old has attempted a comeback, landing with the Vikings this offseason.
Minnesota's preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles marked Ibrahim's first and only game with the Vikings. He amassed 16 rushing yards on four carries on the seven snaps he got lined up on the field for run plays.