Vikings draft grades for every 2024 draft pick: Dallas Turner is a steal
The Minnesota Vikings came into the NFL Draft with a clear No. 1 need: Quarterback.
With Kirk Cousins leaving in free agency, Kevin O'Connell needed a new signal-caller to run his offense. Free agent signee Sam Darnold could theoretically get the job done for a season but the position had to be addressed for years to come.
Minnesota got their guy and then found great value in the first round as well.
Let's look at how Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings did with their picks.
Vikings Draft Grades for J.J. McCarthy: B
The Vikings were one of the teams rumored to be exploring a trade up the board but just about everyone in the top 10 decided to stay put, locking in the top three quarterbacks at 1-2-3. But Minnesota couldn't have predicted the Giants passing on a quarterback entirely and the Falcons taking Michael Penix at No. 8.
In another universe, the Vikings are sitting there after Day 1 bemoaning the loss of McCarthy to the Giants or the Falcons. But in this universe, they were sitting pretty at No. 10 with their guy available. They only needed to move up one spot to lock him in.
This isn't an A because they had to give up a fourth and fifth-rounder to get to No. 10. If we believe the Broncos, they weren't a threat to trade up, preferring Bo Nix. The Raiders reportedly had Penix on the mind before the Falcons screwed that up. So the cost of that trade feels unnecessary.
The bigger issue is that McCarthy is such an unknown. He didn't have to carry a team with his arm, rolling to the national title with Michigan thanks far more to a strong running game and stout defense. So there are questions for him to answer.
On paper, he's got the arm, he can extend plays and he was a winner in college. Picking where they were, the Vikings can feel good about the risk.
Vikings Draft Grades for Dallas Turner: A-
The Vikings moved up again in the first round to address their other big need: Edge rusher.
Minnesota added Jonathan Greenard in free agency to replace Danielle Hunter but you can never have too many pass rushers. Drafting Dallas Turner will give the Vikings a helluva partner for Greenard to work across from.
Turner is much more talented than your typical No. 17 pick. He only fell to the teens because of the run on offensive players in the opening half of the first round. That means the Vikings got an absolute steal in terms of ability.
Still, they paid a relatively steep price to get there. They gave the Jaguars a fifth-round pick this year and a third and a fourth next year. That may dock the grade ever so slightly now, but our best guess is they won't be stressing those picks once Turner gets on the field.
The Vikings have additional picks in the NFL Draft. This post will be updated with grades as they come in.