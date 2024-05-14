Vikings predicted to bring in even more help for J.J. McCarthy's rookie season
By John Buhler
Despite already having guys like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson to throw the football to, you can never have enough help in the receiving corps if you are J.J. McCarthy quarterbacking the Minnesota Vikings. ESPN's Bill Barnwell projected that former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow could wind up in Minnesota on a dirt cheap contract.
"The Vikings brought in Trent Sherfield this offseason and could expand Brandon Powell's role, but Renfrow has a much more productive season in his recent past than either player has had at any point during their respective careers. Renfrow would probably be competing with Powell for the third wideout and punt returner role in Minnesota, a battle he could win if given the opportunity," writes Barnwell.
Renfrow had been a stud in the Silver and Black's receiving corps but a down last two seasons led to him being cut by the Raiders. Although the Vikings are set atop their depth chart with Jefferson and Addison, Barnwell was quick to point out that Hockenson is coming off a torn ACL and that Minnesota could use an undervalued No. 3 option in the middle of the field. Renfrow should work perfectly here.
Outside of McCarthy's growth and development as a quarterback, the other thing I like a ton about this potential free-agent signing for the Vikings is that Renfrow could be a huge boost in Sam Darnold reclaiming his sunken NFL career. Darnold will serve as the Vikings' stop-gap starter until McCarthy is ready to go. That could be Week 1, that could be in November sometime, we really have no idea, man.
What does seem to be the case is the Raiders' former Pro Bowler will sign for around the minimum.
Could Hunter Renfrow be a fit in the Minnesota Vikings' receiving corps?
To me, I have to wonder what Renfrow wants besides an NFL contract for next season. He spent his entire pro career playing for the Raiders through the good, the bad and the ugly over there. Still on the good side of 30, I would say that Renfrow still offers something of value to teams looking to round out their receiving corps. The Vikings need a player just like him to make it work, so why not go there?
All things equal, I would tend to think that Renfrow would want to go to a team that can consistently contend for the postseason after all he went through in Las Vegas. Keep in mind that his time at Clemson coincided with their peak as a program under head coach Dabo Swinney. The big question you have to ask yourself when considering the Vikings is how competitive will they be this season?
I would not tab them as an NFC North contender by any means, but under the right circumstances, sure, they could be a playoff team. For as long as Darnold is the starter, the Vikings will be seen as the third or fourth-best team in the division, depending on how you view the Chicago Bears with Caleb Williams under center. Overall, I would say the Vikings are a more stable franchise than the Raiders.
Since it will probably only be a one-year contract, Renfrow could bet on himself with the Vikings.