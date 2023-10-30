Vikings fans are banking on Tom Brady to save their season
After losing Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury, Minnesota Vikings fans are praying for Tom Brady to come out of retirement and play in purple.
The Minnesota Vikings clawed their way to 4-4 after starting the 2023 season 1-4. Then disaster struck against the Packers when Kirk Cousins suffered an apparent Achilles injury.
Cousins is now expected to miss the remainder of the season and with rookie Jaren Hall, an injured Nick Mullens and practice squad veteran Sean Mannion as the available options for the Vikings, prospects for the rest of the season aren't looking great.
Vikings fans need a hero. They're holding out for a hero 'til the end of the night. And his name is Tom Brady.
Brady turned 46 years old on Aug. 3. He retired, presumably for the last time, after going 8-9 with the Buccaneers in 2022. Still, the fact that he threw for the third-most yards in the league last season (more than Cousins) has made him the subject of lingering rumors about coming back to play.
The problem is Brady's efficiency was down considerably. His touchdown rate was the lowest of his career in any full season starting. His QBR was his worst recorded.
And, of course, there's the matter of his retirement. He's been consistent through the offseason saying he won't be coming back to play football. He's gone back on that in the past, but not after this much time.
So sorry Vikings fans, Brady isn't coming. But realistically, everyone knows that. They're just enjoying the dream before it fades away.
The Vikings drafted Hall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was Cousins' backup with Mullens on IR. Since the veteran will be unavailable until Week 10, Minnesota needs to figure out their plan at quarterback quick ahead of Week 9. The NFL trade deadline is coming up on Tuesday if they're not contend with their current options.
