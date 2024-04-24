Vikings fans furious as NFL Draft plans to replace Kirk Cousins are failing
The Vikings want to trade up for a quarterback, but so far that's proven hard to achieve.
By Mark Powell
The Minnesota Vikings quarterback plan is nonexistent as of Wednesday morning of NFL Draft week. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell would prefer to replace Kirk Cousins in this year's draft class.
While they signed Sam Darnold in free agency to at least serve as a bridge quarterback, the real QB of the future could be one of the top-four passers in this class -- Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye or JJ McCarthy.
The Vikings are a trade-up candidate, with Adofo-Mensah working the phone constantly the last few days trying to find a taker. Unfortunately, trading up in this year's class is tough, as the Bears, Commanders and Patriots -- the first three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft -- all need quarterbacks.
New England has shown a willingness to listen, but the Vikings best bet may come at No. 4 and the Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray is the starting QB in Arizona but he needs weapons. The Vikings can help with that.
How the Vikings are blowing their chance to replace Kirk Cousins
Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Minnesota is engaged in multiple bidding wars just a day ahead of the first round. The Vikings and Giants are fighting over Maye, which would require a deal with the Patriots. Minnesota and Denver both have interest in McCarthy at No. 4, as well.
ESPN has also reported that Minnesota doesn't want to part ways with both its first-round picks in any attempt to trade up. The Vikings own the Nos. 11 and 23 overall selections. I have bad news for Adofo-Mensah -- trading up into the top-four is going to cost both those assets and more.
Few general managers sit on a hotter seat than Adofo-Mensah, who failed to put together a Super Bowl-caliber team around Cousins and now must start from scratch. While he can afford to play hardball on Wednesday, expect the Vikings GM to give in come Thursday night if a deal isn't completed in the meantime.