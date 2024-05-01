Vikings have more than Justin Jefferson to worry about in negotiations
The looming contract extension of superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson is not the only offseason negotiation concern the Minnesota Vikings have.
By Lior Lampert
Plenty of eyebrows are getting raised regarding where things stand between the Minnesota Vikings and superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson as the two sides try to hammer out a long-term pact as the latter enters the final year of his rookie deal. But the franchise has more to worry about in their offseason approach, like the contractual status of stud left tackle Christian Darrisaw.
The Vikings exercised Darrisaw's fifth-year option on Monday, worth slightly above $16 million in fully guaranteed money, securing his place on the roster through the 2025 campaign. While that buys the two sides additional time, the standout tackle is extension-eligible now, which could create chaos as Minnesota prioritizes negotiations with Jefferson.
Vikings are busy as a bee between Justin Jefferson and Christian Darrisaw's contract negotiations
Minnesota has pressed play on contract talks with Jefferson, and the front office has expressed confidence about signing him to a new deal, even if the recent comments of Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah may have ears perking up. But the star wideout has yet to put pen to paper, and adding Darrisaw into the mix only complicates matters.
Since the Vikings selected Darrisaw with the No. 23 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, he has proven to be one of the league's more reliable blockers in the league, especially in pass protection -- he earned Pro Football Focus' fifth-highest pass-blocking grade ($) among all offensive linemen in 2023 (85.3). Moreover, he has earned AP All-Pro votes in consecutive seasons.
After missing five games as a rookie due to groin and ankle injuries, Darrisaw has appeared and started in 29 out of 34 contests, logging a career-best 99 percent of the team's offensive snaps he was available for this past season.
With rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy now entering the picture for the Vikings, ensuring his blindspot protector is under contract for the foreseeable future sooner than later can be considered equally as vital as re-signing Jefferson.