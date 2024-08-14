Vikings injury woes take a step in the wrong direction with Jordan Addison ailment
By Scott Rogust
The Minnesota Vikings haven't had a great start to their Wednesday. Days after a preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vikings thought rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy was dealing with knee soreness. As it turns out, it was actually a torn meniscus that required surgery. The Vikings awaited word, and found out that McCarthy required a full repair, meaning that he is out for the entirety of this upcoming season.
There's no way things could get worse for the Vikings, right? Well, about that.
According to The Athletic's Alec Lewis, Vikings second-year wide receiver Jordan Addison had to be carted off the field during practice with an apparent leg injury. Per Lewis, the injury apparently occurred when Addison jumped for a contested catch.
The Vikings were participating in a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns ahead of their preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Jordan Addison carted off field with apparent leg injury in training camp
This is far from the news that Vikings fans wanted to hear, especially mere hours after McCarthy was ruled out for the remainder of the season.
The Vikings used their first-round pick last year to select Addison out of USC. Addison was viewed as one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2023 class, and the Vikings selecting him to team up alongside Justin Jefferson provided a boost to their offense on paper.
As a rookie, Addison recorded 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns on 108 targets.
Addison is facing potential league discipline stemming from a DUI arrest back in July in California. Addison was charged with two misdemeanors and is set for a hearing on Oct. 7. Once the legal proceedings are complete, he could be punished by the NFL.
Losing not one but two young stars on offense for significant time on the same day would be disastrous for the Vikings. But as of now, there's no firm update as to what injury Addison is dealing with.
UPDATE (5:03 p.m. ET): Matthew Coller of the Purple Insider relayed information from O'Connell regarding Addison. O'Connell said that Addison injured his ankle and is unlikely to practice on Thursday. However, O'Connell doesn't believe the injury is serious.
So, Addison's status will be worth monitoring in the next couple of days, but the belief is that Addison will be okay.