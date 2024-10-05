Vikings vs. Jets: Odds, predictions, stats, and betting trends for Week 5
By Luke Norris
Four weeks after a wild Week 1 battle in Brazil between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, the NFL International Series continues as the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets will square off in London to kick off the Week 5 Sunday slate.
The Vikings, of course, have been one of the big surprises in the early weeks of this 2024 NFL season and come into this matchup as the only remaining undefeated team in the NFC and one of just two overall, the other being the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Minnesota improved to 4-0 with a 31-29 victory over the Packers in Week 4.
The Jets, meanwhile, enter this game with a 2-2 record and are coming off an ugly 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Vikings vs. Jets: What you need to know
The Vikings and Jets have played a dozen times over the years, with Gang Green holding an 8-4 advantage. But Minnesota has taken the last three contests, the most recent being a 27-22 victory in Week 13 of the 2022 campaign. This matchup, of course, will look a lot different.
Two seasons ago, the QB battle that afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium was between Kirk Cousins and Mike White, who'd taken over a week earlier when Zach Wilson was benched. All are with different teams now.
The QB battle in London will feature a former Jet in Sam Darnold and still somewhat of a new Jet in four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who famously missed all but four plays of his first season with New York with an Achilles injury.
While it's only been four weeks, Darnold has put himself right in the thick of this year's NFL MVP race. He's completing a career-best 68.9 percent of his passes and has thrown a league-leading 11 touchdown passes against only three interceptions.
Four of those TD passes have gone to Justin Jefferson, who's caught 20 passes for 358 yards, good for fifth among all pass-catchers through the first four weeks. An additional three have gone to Jalen Nailor.
But it's not just the Vikings' passing game that's helping them to victory, as the run game has been effective as well, mostly thanks to the resurgence of Aaron Jones, who ranks eighth in the league with 321 rushing yards and has added another 143 as a receiver.
It'll be interesting to see how this explosive offense, which has scored the fourth-most points in the league (29.0), fares against a Jets defense allowing the fifth-fewest (15.5).
Here's the thing, though. These Vikings aren't all about offense, as Brian Flores' defensive unit has allowed even fewer points, giving up just 14.8 per game, good for fourth-best in the NFL.
That's not good news for the Jets, who've struggled to put up points, ranking 21st at 19.0 per game. And Rodgers can't be excited about facing a unit that leads the league in sacks (17.0) and is tied for first in interceptions with eight.
Rodgers had a winning record against every other NFC North opponent during his days with the Green Bay Packers. But it was the Vikings who gave him the most trouble over the years. He still had a winning record against Minnesota, going 17-11-1, but it's not as if he owned them as he did the Chicago Bears (24-5) and Detroit Lions (18-8).
Picking up win No. 18 against the Vikings doesn't seem likely, but given how things have gone during this wild season thus far, nothing is a sure thing.
How to watch Vikings vs. Jets live
- Date: Sunday, October 6
- Time: 9:30 a.m Eastern
- Site: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- City: London, United Kingdom
- TV/Streaming: NFL Network, NFL+, Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and other streaming services
Latest game odds for Vikings vs. Jets in Week 5
The latest odds as of Friday via BetMGM.
- Moneyline: Minnesota -145, New York +120
- Spread: Minnesota -2.5, New York +2.5
- Total: Over/Under 40.5
Vikings vs. Jets team stats and betting trends
- Minnesota has never lost in London, going 3-0 and winning those games by an average of nine points.
- New York is 1-1 in London, beating the Dolphins in 2015 and losing to the Falcons in 2021.
- The Vikings are 4-0 ATS this season. This is only the second time they've been the moneyline favorite.
- The Jets are 2-2 ATS this season. They've played one game as the moneyline underdog and lost (versus 49ers in Week 1).
- The Vikings have won their last three games against the Jets by an average of 10.3 points.
Player news and injuries
- Vikings – Sam Darnold (Expected to play)
- Vikings – Akayleb Evans (Expected to play)
- Vikings – T.J. Hockenson (Out)
- Vikings – Josh Oliver (Expected to play)
- Vikings – Ivan Pace Jr. (Expected to play)
- Vikings – Brandon Powell (Expected to play)
- Jets – Leki Fotu (Doubtful)
- Jets – Morgan Moses (Out)
- Jets – C.J. Mosley (Doubtful)
- Jets – Aaron Rodgers (Expected to play)
- Jets – Tyron Smith (Expected to play)
- Jets – Alijah Vera-Tucker (Expected to play)