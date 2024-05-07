Vikings GM put himself on even thinner ice with steep price for depth signing
By Mark Powell
The Minnesota Vikings had a good NFL Draft by most accounts, selecting QB JJ McCarthy and pass-rusher Dallas Turner to fill significant needs for a team which lost both Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter this offseason.
Minnesota's early-round selections were all justified, and earned then a solid draft grade. However, a strange free-agent signing has Kwesi Adofo-Mensah back in hot water. Adofo-Mensah failed to get the Vikings past the Wild Card round with Kirk Cousins under center. Now in a retooling of sorts, Adofo-Mensah is counting a lot on Kevin O'Connell and a couple of rookies to fill the void left by proven Pro Bowl-level players.
It doesn't help that the Vikings signed Shaq Griffin, seemingly to fill Hunter's shoes. In doing so, Adofo-Mensah will likely lose one of the compensatory picks they gained when Cousins and Hunter signed elsewhere. Upon drafting Turner, it's unclear just how much Griffin will even play. Having another comp pick in 2025 rather than Griffin was the better move.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is on the hot seat for the Vikings
Adofo-Mensah has more leeway than most general managers because he has a productive work relationship with O'Connell. He also has a rookie quarterback and just lost Cousins. However, should Minnesota underachieve this season, the Vikings could pursue other options while keeping O'Connell in place or even providing him with more power.
Coaching isn't the problem in Minnesota, that much is obvious. McCarthy should be a productive fit for the Vikings offense, but he is young. Moving on from Adofo-Mensah after the season would make sense, as holding onto him gives the Vikings GM job security he hasn't earned thanks to a promising rookie class.
As Over The Cap outlined, Minnesota took the risk in this draft class. They brought in veterans in Sam Darnold and Griffin only to draft their likely replacements, losing comp picks in the process.
"It is also intriguing that the Vikings spent much at quarterback (Sam Darnold) and edge rusher (Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel), only to turn around and draft both of those positions in the first round. They are two very important positions, but we shall see if all of these acquisitions end up offsetting an extra 3rd round pick and more in the next draft."
Adofo-Mensah is putting his own job on the line in exchange for short-term success. Assuming it work to his favor, the Vikings GM will be around to watch McCarthy and Turner. If not, he might be pushed out the door next spring.