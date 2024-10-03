Vikings get massive T.J. Hockenson update that only makes perfect start better
The Minnesota Vikings are already off to a perfect 4-0 start. What more could they need to bolster their offensive weapons?
Well Vikings fans, it looks like Sam Darnold is about to get another key offensive piece back into the lineup, adding more fuel to this blazing offense.
According to Andrew Krammer, who covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, tight end T.J. Hockenson will practice Friday, opening up the 21-day window for him to return to the field.
Hockenson opened the 2024 season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after suffering a torn ACL last year. Yet, while he’s been out, the Vikings’ offense hasn’t skipped a beat. During Hockenson’s year-and-a-half in Minnesota, he has compiled nearly 1,500 yards with eight touchdowns.
What Hockenson adds to a dangerous Minnesota Vikings offense
Hockenson would be eligible to return as early as Oct. 20 vs. the Detroit Lions, according to Krammer. It could set up the showdown of the season between division rivals.
Darnold has taken over the Vikings offense this season and not only led them to a 4-0 start, but also engineered one of the league's most explosive offenses too. They’re top 10 in total offensive yards and have the fourth-most points this season, only trailing the New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders.
Darnold has left no doubt he deserves to be an NFL starter, despite hopping around a few teams since he was drafted in 2018. This season, he has thrown 11 touchdown passes a quarter into the year with just three interceptions. He also boasts an 82.1 percent completion percentage and passer rating with 118.9. Both are league highs.
Adding Hockenson would add another receiver for Darnold to utilize.
Justin Jefferson is far and away the No. 1 target for the Vikings with 358 receiving yards and four touchdowns already. Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor each have over 100 receiving yards and four touchdowns combined. Aaron Jones is the second-leading receiver with 143 yards.
If he does return for the Detroit game, it could be a clash of explosive offensives.
While division games are always exciting, if Hockenson is healthy for the Week 7 matchup, it could end up being one of the most exciting games of the season.
The Vikings have shocked the NFL with its strong start. And that’s without their top tight-end target. Hockenson is inching closer to his season debut. When he gets back, it might be unfair to everyone else on the Vikings’ schedule.