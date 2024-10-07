Overreaction Monday: The only way Sam Darnold can keep Vikings job with JJ McCarthy looming
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is very much playing his way into a long-term starting spot.
He’s been one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks through five games and the Vikings have an unblemished record, most recently knocking off Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets in London in Week 5.
While Darnold has seemingly locked up the QB1 spot as JJ McCarthy’s return next season looms, one former NFL coach doesn’t seem convinced yet.
Bill Belichick has seen this before with Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe back when he led the New England Patriots dynasty. Belichick believes the only way Darnold goes from interim solution to the guy for the Vikings is if he wins a Super Bowl.
In a Vikings Wire story, Belichick compared Darnold’s unique situation to Brady-Bledsoe and Kurt Warner-Trent Green dilemma. Certainly a Super Bowl appearance and even a win would all but lock him up to the Vikings for the future.
But has Darnold not done enough to prove Minnesota deserves to pay him?
Vikings would be foolish to replace Sam Darnold with JJ McCarthy next season
In today’s NFL, having a championship-caliber quarterback is a premium. And while Minnesota is teetering on the fine line of being good vs. championship ready, they have what looks to be their future quarterback.
Replacing him with McCarthy next season would be a terrible decision.
Unless Darnold gets hurt or pulls a Nick Foles and has everyone fooled for one season, putting all your eggs in the McCarthy basket would erase any success the Vikings have this season.
Darnold has revived his career in Minnesota. He wasn’t wanted in New York, Carolina threw him to the wayside and he never had a true chance in San Francisco.
Minnesota was the perfect situation for him to play like the top-5 pick he was back in 2018.
When you look at the teams having quarterback issues this season (cough, cough, Cleveland), why would you disrupt a potent offense just because you have a rookie quarterback that maybe reaches a similar potential.
When you have your guy, you stick with them until you can’t. And Darnold is not giving Minnesota any reason to believe he can’t take them on a playoff run.
Belichick is right, if Minnesota plays in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans this season, there’s no doubt Minnesota has their guy.
But if he doesn’t, does Minnesota really let him walk?