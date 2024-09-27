Vikings vs. Packers: Odds, picks, betting trends and why Packers are 1.5-point dogs
The Vikings travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers in a battle for NFC North supremacy on Sunday. Minnesota will be looking to push their record to 4-0 while Green Bay wants to notch their third victory of the campaign.
The Packers do have momentum coming into the home game after a comfortable 30-14 win over the Titans last week. The Vikings had an easier time last week as they dispatched the Texans by a final score of 34 to 7.
Packers vs. Vikings: What you need to know
It's a bit unusual for an undefeated team to enter a game as underdogs at this point in the season. Expect the Vikings to take umbrage with FanDuel's calculation to make them 2.5-point underdogs. The oddsmakers are clearly putting a lot of faith in Jordan Love to return and inject some life into Green Bay's offense this week.
Love openly admits that he's "pushing it" to return to action as soon as possible. The revelation that he was "close" to playing at Tennessee last week only adds fuel to the speculative fires that he'll be ready to go when this game kicks off.
If Love does return it will return backup Malik Willis to the Packers bench. He surprised many Packers' fans by piloting the team to two wins in two starts in Love's absence. The team was intentional about limiting his need to throw the ball aggressively down the field, but he won games with a healthy combination of throwing efficiency and outstanding running ability.
The Vikings had their own quarterback injury drama coming out of their Week 3 victory. Fortunately for Minnesota, Sam Darnold avoided any sort of serious knee malady against the Texans. He is even more assuredly going to be under center for his team on Sunday.
The Packers will work hard to establish the run early and often against the Vikings no matter who starts at quarterback. It's hard to envision a path for victory where Green Bay can't run the ball effectively against Minnesota's 3-4 front.
The Vikings will lean heavily on star wide receiver Justin Jefferson to produce explosive plays to power their team to a fourth victory. He will draw double teams on most snaps but he still has the ability to get loose against Green Bay's secondary. A big game from arguably the best receiver in the NFL could turn the tide in his team's favor.
How to watch Packers vs. Vikings live
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 19
- Time: 1:00 pm Eastern
- Site: Lambeau Field
- City: Green Bay, WI
- TV/Streaming: CBS, Sling TV, Fubo TV and other streaming services
Latest game odds for Packers vs. Vikings in Week 4
The latest odds as of Friday via FanDuel:
- Money line: Minnesota +122 Green Bay -144
- Spread: Minnesota +2.5 Green Bay -2.5
- Total: Over/Under 43.5
Packers vs. Vikings team stats and betting trends
- Packers have won three of the last five games in the series.
- Green Bay has scored 128 points in the last five head-to-head matchups.
- The Packers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games.
- The under has hit in 12 of the Vikings' last 18 games.
- Green Bay is 5-1 ATS in their last six home games.
Player news and injuries
- Packers – Jordan Love (Questionable)
- Packers – Tucker Kraft (Questionable)
- Packers – Jayden Reed (Questionable)
- Packers – Jaire Alexander (Questionable)
- Packers – Zach Tom (Questionable)
- Vikings– Dallas Turner (Questionable)
- Vikings – Garrett Bradbury (Questionable)
- Vikings – Jordan Addison (Questionable)
- Vikings – Jonathan Bullard (Questionable)