Vikings perfect Kirk Cousins replacement plan could actually work thanks to rival
If the Washington Commanders screw up, the Minnesota Vikings could reap the reward.
The Washington Commanders' meeting with projected No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels did not go terribly well. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Commanders' unique strategy of meeting with all four top QB prospects at once did not sit well with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Daniels' agent liked two posts on X (Twitter) criticizing Washington's unconventional methods.
So, naturally, there is renewed speculation about the Commanders going in a different direction. Drake Maye is right there — he was the consensus QB2 virtually all season — and Washington won't want to start its rebuild with a disgruntled employee.
That could open the door for another team to swoop in and land the talented dual-threat playmaker from LSU. Daniels is "intrigued" by the Las Vegas Raiders and has "interest" in the Minnesota Vikings, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Vikings have more trade ammo, however, and perhaps an even stronger motivation to land a QB that interests them.
Vikings could steal Jayden Daniels as Commanders relationship sours
The NFL Draft is less than a week away. The Commanders have a decision to make. If Daniels was put off by the front office and coaches, well, it gets tricky. Daniels is an obvious fit for Kliff Kingsbury's offense, and we know new owner Josh Harris has a deep affection for how the Baltimore Ravens' organization is constructed. Holding Daniels to the same standards as Lamar Jackson is a poor strategy, but the parallels are obvious.
If Daniels slips, every team in need of QB help will be hammering the New England Patriots' phone asking for the No. 3 pick. Assuming the Pats don't overthink it and roll with J.J. McCarthy, Daniels would be the hottest commodity since Bryce Young, and he could end up costing more than a pretty penny. Washington can always entertain the concept of trading back, too.
The Vikings have the trade chips to make a serious push. In addition to the Nos. 11 and 23 picks in this year's draft, Minnesota has future first-round picks and plenty of talented contributors to dangle on the hook. If New England or Washington bites, Minnesota can move up and land its QB of the future.
Mortgaging the future for an unproven rookie is always a risk, but the Vikings are the best ecosystem imaginable for a first-year signal caller. Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, Jordan Addison, and elite O-line, Kevin O'Connell calling plays — it's hard to fail in that environment. Daniels is not Kirk Cousins, but his mobility would unlock new wrinkles in the O'Connell playbook, diversifying the Vikings' game plan.
This is clearly a possibility we need to collectively prepare for. Daniels is still the odds-on favorite to land in Washington. A bad meeting can be made up for with four years of guaranteed money and the key to the city. The Commanders probably shouldn't abandon their preference unless there were truly grave revelations in that meeting.
But, in the NFL Draft, anything and everything is possible, and Minnesota has the motivation to shake things up.