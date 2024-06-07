Minnesota Vikings QB 'battle' sounds over before it could start

Vikings QB 'battle' sounds over before it could start
There is bad news, and there is good news when it comes to the Minnesota Vikings and their first-round rookie quarterback. The bad news is that J.J. McCarthy might not be ready to take over the Vikings. The good news is that he may not have to be ready this upcoming 2024 NFL Season.
Each quarterback going into the NFL has a unique journey and a timeline of when they are ready to take a team over. For Patrick Mahomes, he was not ready to start until year two with the Kansas City Chiefs as he waited behind Alex Smith. This turned out to be the right choice for the Chiefs. The last two quarterbacks taken in the first round by the New York Jets, Sam Darnold and Zach Wilson, saw their careers falter when they started immediately. This past NFL draft with Bryce Young and CJ Stroud, both quarterbacks didn't have the same results as day one starters for their respective teams. Young has to adapt with a terribly managed Panthers team, while Stroud is a star already with the Texans.
J.J. McCarthy needs time to develop
When the Vikings traded up to the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, there was serious speculation that McCarthy should start in year one. Instead, a report from ESPN's Kevin Seifert coming out of OTA's and into mandatory training camps is that McCarthy will need more evaluation and development in his first year in the league. The Vikings are putting their full trust in Darnold and his first season with the team and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens as his backup.
McCarthy is listed as the third-string quarterback behind a Vikings team that could make a serious impact in the race for the NFC North division and the Conference overall. McCarthy isn't invaluable to the team as his rookie contract helped secure star wide receiver Justin Jefferson to get a four-year; $140 million contract extension.
On the field, McCarthy was one of the raw quarterbacks entering the 2024 NFL draft. McCarthy was a quarterback who needed more time to develop than any other prospect. He came from an old-school Michigan offense that was loaded full of NFL-ready players at each position group. Having him take the reins immediately would have sent him into a timeline where he would be rushed, physically and mentally, which would cause him to panic. He needs time to develop more around his peers and learn under head coach Kevin O'Connell, an incredible quarterback developer.
Darnold is the bridge quarterback needed for Minnesota
Minnesota and Vikings Nation knew what would happen when Darnold was going to be a one-year; $10 million quarterback this upcoming season. Darnold was expected to be the bridge quarterback for a potential rookie the moment he was signed. Darnold took a hiatus year with San Francisco this past year after three horrible years with the Jets and two years with the Carolina Panthers. Darnold spent time developing physically and mentally in his one year with the 49ers under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Darnold enters this season as the starter with the most he has ever had on an NFL roster. Jefferson still accounted for a 1,000-receiving season despite missing seven games due to injuries. He has accumulated nearly 5,900 receiving yards in 60 games played in four seasons. Tight end T.J. Hockenson and rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison each accumulated over 900 yards while Addison caught ten touchdowns. The Vikings also added former Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones while stabilizing their stout offensive line.
There shouldn't be any pressure for McCarthy to play for the Vikings and lead the team. He can learn more under veterans and O'Connell while not taking the pressure of having to play immediately. Yes, McCarthy played for an undefeated national championship team while his team battled through many storylines with their head coach. The NFL, however, and the transition into the league is a much different factor.