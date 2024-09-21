A Vikings-Rams trade for obvious J.J. McCarthy replacement nobody is talking about
The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a tough blow when J.J. McCarthy went down with a season-ending meniscus injury after his first preseason game. The No. 10 pick went from a potential impact starter to a redshirt rookie in a single, disheartening flash, leaving Sam Darnold as the undisputed QB1 in Minnesota.
So far, it seems like the Vikings will get along just fine without McCarthy. Darnold has been playing his best football in years and Minnesota is 2-0 with an impressive victory over the San Francisco 49ers. It's only two weeks, but Darnold looks the part of a former top-three pick blazing a new trail for his career. After bouncing between backup gigs for a couple seasons, Darnold's arm talent and sharp execution have been a boon for the post-Kirk Cousins Vikings.
That said, the Vikings could use a more dependable backup. Two weeks is a frightfully small sample size, for one, and the Vikings' current alternative is Nick Mullens, who underwhelmed in his brief stint under center last season. Darnold probably maintains the starting job all season, but injuries can strike at random in the NFL and there's still a level of uncertainty with Darnold's track record. We can't pour all our stock into the USC product so soon.
Minnesota would be wise to invest in a better backup quarterback, even if it's only for peace of mind. McCarthy is still on track to take over the starting job next season, so Minnesota can afford to look for a short-term vet — perhaps somebody with experience in an offensive scheme that aligns with what Kevin O'Connell likes to run.
Look no further than the Los Angeles Rams, who carried three quarterbacks into the season on the 53-man roster. Stetson Bennett has much to prove, but he's a totally viable QB2 in a Sean McVay offense. That should make Jimmy Garoppolo somewhat expendable if the right offer comes along.
Vikings-Rams trade to put Jimmy Garoppolo behind Sam Darnold on Vikings depth chart
Jimmy Garoppolo's reputation is understandably tarnished at this point. He began last season as the Las Vegas Raiders' starting quarterback, but it quickly became apparent that Aidan O'Connell was a better option. Garoppolo made seven appearances (six starts), completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
At 32 years old, Garoppolo is a decidedly limited athlete. His days as the dependably average steward of an explosive 49ers offense are well passed. But, Garoppolo does have plenty of experience in that McVay, Shanahan-style offense that O'Connell tends to embrace. Like Darnold, there should be immediate comfort within the scheme, and the Vikings' breadth of offensive talent elsewhere makes life easy on the quarterback.
It should come as absolutely no surprise that Darnold looks like a completely different quarterback in Minnesota compared to his output with the Panthers many moons ago. The Vikings have Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Aaron Jones, not to mention a rock-solid offensive line. Darnold has had clean pockets, open receivers, and creative play-calls to lean on. He definitely has talent, but every Vikings quarterback (see: Cousins, Kirk) is a product on the system and the personnel to some extent.
Garoppolo would reap the same benefits if forced into action. The turnover issues last season were severe, but they were also a mild aberration in the grand scheme of his career. For better or worse, Garoppolo has long embodied the 'game manager' label that tends to get thrown around derisively with quarterbacks. He won't make the momentum-swinging throws, but he can read the field sharply and execute simple plays.
As a backup in Minnesota, Garoppolo profiles fairly well. The Rams, meanwhile, get a draft pick for their troubles and a chance to really invest in Stetson Bennett as the future behind Matthew Stafford. This trade should be a win-win for both sides.