Vikings RB depth chart after Cam Akers trade: Will he usurp Mattison?
All indications were that the Los Angeles Rams were going to trade running back Cam Akers. Now, the Minnesota Vikings have seen that through -- and at an everything-must-go type of cost too.
Per ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Vikings are swapping 2026 draft picks with the Rams to facilitate the trade for Akers. Essentially, Minnesota is moving down slightly in the 2026 NFL Draft -- which is, mind you, three years away -- in order to take a flier on the once highly touted running back.
Minnesota parted ways with veteran Dalvin Cook this offseason, seemingly handing the reins of the backfield to longtime backup Alexander Mattison. Yet, many suggested that the Vikings would be wise to make another addition to the running back room. The front office ultimately had elected not to do so, however, until this trade.
So with the addition of Akers, what does the Vikings depth chart look like at running back and what does this mean for Mattison? Let's take a look.
Vikings depth chart at RB after Cam Akers trade
Vikings RB Depth Chart Position
Player Name
RB1
Alexander Mattison
RB2
Cam Akers
RB3
Ty Chandler
In all likelihood, this trade is going to push former Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin, who has been on the team's 53-man roster this season, out of Minnesota.
As for Mattison, the expectation should be that he will return the lead back duties even with the arrival of Akers. Not only is he familiar with Kevin O'Connell's offense and this system, but he has also proven to be solid.
Having said that, Akers could potentially cut into the workload for Mattison as he comes to Minnesota. Though he's struggled with injuries, pass protection and inconsistency, Akers was once heralded as a versatile and dangerous offensive weapon. If O'Connell and the Vikings believe they can still unlike that, seeing him spell Mattison in both the run and pass game could be an option.
It's a low-risk gamble for the Vikings and one that could prove beneficial for the offense and potentially help spark the team after a disappointing 0-2 start.