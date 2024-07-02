Vikings reunion comes with a highly concerning caveat
By Kinnu Singh
The Minnesota Vikings offense is bound to look vastly different during the 2024 season. After six seasons of solid play from quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Vikings elected to move on from the aging veteran. Minnesota decided to roll the dice by selecting Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Cousins would've consumed a significant chunk of the team's salary cap space. Instead, Minnesota invested the additional salary cap space into bolstering their offense. The Vikings added veteran quarterback Sam Darnold to serve as a stopgap while McCarthy develops, but the young rookie will eventually take the field. When he does, he'll need an arsenal of weapons around him to move the ball.
The Vikings weren't willing to invest in a 35-year-old quarterback who was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, but they're willing to take a low-risk gamble on a 25-year-old running back with the same ailment.
Vikings continue to stockpile offensive weapons by re-signing Cam Akers
The Vikings are expected to sign running back Cam Akers, provided that he passes a physical, according to Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press.
Akers has been an explosive player when he's healthy, but he has now suffered a torn Achilles in two of the past three seasons. With questions lingering about his health, he has remained unsigned since his contract expired in March.
The Vikings traded a second-round pick to acquire the running back from the Los Angeles Rams in September. He appeared in six games as part of a rotation and recorded 38 carries for 138 yards and one rushing touchdown while catching 11 passes for 70 yards. He ultimately suffered a torn Achilles in November, effectively ending his season.
Not too long ago, a ruptured Achilles tendon was considered to be a career-ending injury — especially at the running back position. But with medical advancement, players have been able to recover from the devastating injury in record time.
Akers famously returned from his first Achilles tear just five months after suffering the injury in 2021. He helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI that postseason, then recorded a career-high 786 rushing yards in the following season.
Whether Akers can bounce back from a second torn Achilles is still largely unknown. Still, it's a low-risk signing for Minnesota. The Vikings have stuffed their running back room with options. Former Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will be the undisputed starter, but he's followed on the depth chart by Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, DeWayne McBride, and Myles Gaskin.
Any contributions from Akers would just be icing on the cake.