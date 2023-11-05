Vikings rumors: Kirk Cousins return appetite, Justin Jefferson concerns, Dobbs leash length
- Josh Dobbs leash in Minnesota
- Justin Jefferson's return timeline is in question
- A Kirk Cousins return is of discussion
By Josh Wilson
Josh Dobbs leash length
The Minnesota Vikings made one of the more surprising moves of the NFL trade deadline when they sent out a pick swap for Arizona Cardinals fill-in quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs has been starting for the Cardinals in the absence of Kyler Murray, who has been recovering from ACL surgery.
The trade, further absorbed, makes plenty of sense for the Vikings. They did not lose a draft pick (they just moved it a round later, from sixth to seventh), and now have more depth to the replacement quarterback decision they need to make now that Kirk Cousins is out for the season.
But a question yet to be determined was how long of a leash the Vikings might give Dobbs. Is he a sure thing to finish the year in Minnesota? Will he close the year as the starter?
Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on Sunday morning that Dobbs, even as a non-player, is believed to have tremendous value (subscription required). Russini pointed out that he has garnered a reputation as a high-intelligence backup and that providing support for the starter is one of his main strengths. Dobbs won't play in Week 9, so he'll be able to flex that competence straightaway.
It also means he likely ends the year in Minnesota with fewer opportunities to add backups with the trade deadline in the rearview, and his presence on the team is helpful even if he's not taking snaps.
The minimal draft capital given up was an intention by the Vikings front office, who wanted to make sure they didn't hurt the team's ability to build by finding another quarterback, according to Russini. It was one of their "rules" (and in fact, more or less the only rule) in pursuing new quarterbacks.
That also reduces the potential for a sunk-cost feel with Dobbs, which theoretically might indicate the Vikings are open to be playful with how they look to replace Cousins.