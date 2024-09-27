Vikings, Sam Darnold could get reinforcements in pivotal rivalry game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings have been the best team in the NFL through three weeks. The generally means nothing in the grand scheme of a season — we've seen countless hot starts fizzle out over the years — but it's easy to believe in the sustainability of this Vikings squad.
Kevin O'Connell is the early favorite for Coach of the Year. He's one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL and his scheme has seamlessly accommodated Sam Darnold, another Kyle Shanahan transplant at quarterback. A former top-3 pick, Darnold was on the verge of falling out of the league a season ago. Now he's back in the saddle for a bonafide contender.
Minnesota has pretty much executed a masterclass in team-building, splurging when necessary on elite weapons (Justin Jefferson, $140 million, etc.), but not getting tied down to an expensive past-prime, sub-elite quarterback. Darnold is making $10 million this season, compared to $25 million for Cousins in Atlanta (with a contract that will balloon to $40 million in 2025).
Darnold is absolutely not an elite quarterback, but he has a live arm and plenty of talent to pour into the Vikings' wellspring of dynamic playmakers. Jefferson is probably the best wideout in the NFL, pound for pound. The O-line is rock solid. The run game has flourished with newcomer Aaron Jones leading the charge. And, newsflash, the Vikings aren't even healthy yet. Both T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison have been on the injured report in recent weeks.
That is about to change, though, with Addison nearing his return.
Jordan Addison anticipates a Week 4 return for Vikings-Packers brawl
"I’m feeling good to jump back in," Addison told the Minnesota Star-Tribune. "We hot right now. Sam [Darnold] looking good. The O-line is playing good. We got a good run game going. I feel like having me out there is just going to take it up a notch."
And he's right. Addison was electric as a rookie, netting 70 catches on 108 targets for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. Before suffering an ankle injury midway through the Vikings' season opener, Addison torched the Giants defense for three receptions and 35 yards.
At 5-foot-11, Addison's remarkable acceleration and open-field evasiveness make him a daunting second-banana opposite Jefferson in the Vikings WR room. Jalen Nailor has stepped up to the plate in Addison's absence, scoring a touchdown in all three weeks so far, but Addison is truly a level up. He's an absurd athlete and it's only a matter of time until Darnold finds him sprinting up the sideline for a 50-yard bomb.
The Vikings' offense has been humming on every level. There are precious few holes in Minnesota's armor, and Darnold will only get better as his supporting cast gets healthier. It's fair to wonder if there's a flukey element at work here, but all the signs point to Darnold — still every bit a major natural talent — simply thriving in an optimal setting.
Minnesota's Week 4 showdown with the Green Bay Packers could give us a good sense of how the NFC North shapes up. Jordan Love is progressing toward a return, so we could be in for a treat.