Does Vikings signing Sam Darnold make drafting a QB more or less likely?
- The Minnesota Vikings let Kirk Cousins walk to the Atlanta Falcons in NFL free agency.
- Their fallback plan all along was to sign the veteran Sam Darnold in his free agency.
- Does adding the former San Francisco 49ers backup mean Minnesota is done looking?
By John Buhler
Just because the Minnesota Vikings brought in Sam Darnold this offseason does not mean they are done improving the quarterback room. At the start of free agency, the only two quarterbacks they had on their roster were second-year pro Jaren Hall and veteran backup Nick Mullens. Both started games last season once Kirk Cousins got hurt. However, Darnold is not the panacea for the Vikings.
Admittedly, there is a very strange dichotomy between how fans and NFL executives view the former No. 3 overall pick by the New York Jets out of USC. While front office figures think he can still play, casual fans think of him contracting mono, seeing ghosts and getting benched by Gang Green. The truth is somewhere in between, but his pro career has been extraordinarily rocky to say the least.
If I were running the Vikings, I would do pretty much the exact opposite of what general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has done since taking over. It really feels like he throughly enjoys seeing head coach Kevin O'Conell try his best to win games with his dominant hand tied behind his back. Adofo-Mensah wants to blow this thing up like a nerdy kid at a science fair. This is not going to work out...
Let's discuss why the Vikings have no choice in the matter but to take a quarterback top-12 this year.
Why Minnesota Vikings must draft another QB after signing Sam Darnold
This all comes down to one question: How patient is owner Zygi Wilf willing to be? If he still believes in whatever Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is telling him, then be my guest. If the Vikings feel really good about starting Darnold all 17 games this year, good luck being any better than 5-12. At that point, what is to stop Wilf from moving on from both Adofo-Mensah and O'Connell in the wake of a total teardown?
By drafting a quarterback inside the top 12, that not only gives O'Connell something to work with in the future, but could extend Adofo-Mensah's shelf life as a general manager should this season go absolutely dreadfully for the Vikings. In essence, drafting a guy like Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy or Bo Nix is their net. Darnold can start most of the games before giving way to their first-round rookie.
Overall, you have to give your fans something to be invested in. I mean, what else is there to see with Darnold? O'Connell may be able to get the most out of him, but what does your future entail as a franchise with Darnold leading you out of the tunnel? Just do the right thing and take a quarterback in the top 12. It may not work out, but at least you are showing your fanbase that you are actually trying.
Day by day, it is becoming increasingly less likely that the Vikings will be one of 14 playoff teams.