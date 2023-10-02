Vikings strategy to get in Travis Kelce’s head via Taylor Swift will surely backfire
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. is ready to get inside the head of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in Week 5 over Taylor Swift.
By Scott Rogust
The NFL is experiencing record viewing numbers and increased publicity during Kansas City Chiefs games. That's because singer and 12-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift has been in attendance for those games while sitting in tight end Travis Kelce's suite, as the two are rumored to be dating. This past Sunday, Swift was at MetLife Stadium to watch the Chiefs beat the New York Jets 23-20 on the road.
Now, the question that remains is if Swift will be attending any additional games this season, possibly as soon as Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings. One player is getting ready for that and is ready to get in Kelce's head.
Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy says that it would be "cool" if Swift were to be in attendance at US Bank Stadium, saying that he grew up watching her. While saying that, Murphy says that the Vikings are focused, and he's ready to make Kelce have a miserable game.
"Oh man, the social media is going crazy," said Murphy, h/t ESPN's Kevin Seifert. "And I'm not hating against it. That's the world we're living in. Is she going to come to this game? We're locked in, but that would be something. I've been watching her since I was a kid. That would be cool, for sure.
"Not for him, because we're going to try to get our hands on him in front of her."
Murphy said that while they will "try to get our hands on" Kelce, and that he's "going to say something to him to get him going."
The strategy could work out one of two ways -- in the favor of Murphy or it backfires. We'll see what happens in Week 5 in Minneapolis.
Facing off against the Jets, Kelce didn't score a touchdown, but he did lead the team with six receptions, 60 yards, and nine targets.
Overall, the passing offense didn't play well, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggled against the Jets' defense. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 203 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while completing 18-of-30 pass attempts. The quarterback would have had three interceptions had it not been wiped out by a controversial defensive holding penalty on Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner late in the fourth quarter.
While speaking with The Athletic's senior NFL insider Dianna Russini, Kelce said he was "pissed off" about the play of the offense on Sunday night, citing penalties and mistakes.
Kelce and the Chiefs offense will look to bounce back at the expense of a Vikings defense that allowed 344.8 total yards (19th) and 23.8 points (18th) per game this season.