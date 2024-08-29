Vikings make surprising QB change behind Sam Darnold that isn't remotely good enough
By Mark Powell
Minnesota Vikings fans don't ask for much. They've never won a Super Bowl, and their quarterback play is often overlooked as they played in the same division as the Green Bay Packers, which have featured Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and now Jordan Love over the past three decades. It's not great.
The Vikings finally have their quarterback of the future -- or so they hope -- in Michigan product JJ McCarthy. Minnesota selected McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He played extremely well in his first dose of preseason action, but unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury shortly thereafter.
McCarthy's injury isn't the crushing blow it would have been for other teams. The plan was always to start Sam Darnold this season as a stopgap QB while allowing McCarthy to develop. However, one could argue this roster is a quarterback away from postseason contention, and that is the one thing they definitely don't have. Darnold will not suddenly turn into Fran Tarkenton. He's failed to live up to his first-round expectations everywhere he's been, even if he had a good mindset in San Francisco.
Vikings sign another quarterback and waive Jaren Hall
Behind Darnold, the Vikings must now rely on Nick Mullens, who saw the field some in 2023 thanks to an injury to Kirk Cousins. Mullens didn't quite cut it, and turned the ball over too much for comfort, especially given his reputation as a veteran game-manager. That's why Minnesota added another quarterback, and this one comes as a slight surprise.
The Vikings have been linked to many quarterbacks since McCarthy got hurt, including Josh Dobbs and Jameis Winston. Rather than sign a capable backup, the Vikings instead targeted a new third-string QB in veteran Brett Rypien. As a result, they will place Jaren Hall on waivers.
Vikings QB depth chart still isn't good enough
The Vikings QB depth chart looks like this as it currently stands.
Minnesota Vikings QB depth chart
Sam Darnold
Nick Mullens
Brett Rypien
Rypien played well in the Hall of Fame Game this preseason, but was stuck far down the Chicago Bears depth chart behind Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent. In his career, the 28-year-old Rypien has started four games over four seasons, throwing four touchdowns and nine interceptions. Kevin O'Connell hopes Rypien never sees the field, but the quarterback position is as vital -- and injury-prone -- as ever before. That's why teams spend more money on premium backups than ever before.
Vikings fans weren't asking Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to replace Darnold, of course. But getting an upgrade over Mullens, especially when there were plenty available, should've been a must. Heck, Tyler Huntley was let go just this morning.
The Vikings can do better than this.