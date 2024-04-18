A Vikings trade for Jayden Daniels the Commanders couldn't possibly turn down
Here is what it may take for the Minnesota Vikings to trade up to No. 2 in a deal with the Washington Commanders to be in a position to draft LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
By John Buhler
All signs point to the Washington Commanders using the No. 2 overall pick on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. This would be the prudent move for the Commanders to make. We all know that the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft will be Caleb Williams out of USC to the Chicago Bears. After that, taking Daniels second makes sense because of Washington's need and his playmaking ability.
But what if I told you there is a team out there that could be in a fantastic position to trade up to No. 2 in a deal with Washington? Yes, I am talking about the Minnesota Vikings, who have the No. 11 and No. 23 overall picks this year. While they may have to give up a bit more than that, as Washington appears to be dead-set on taking Daniels, I think they could put together a strong enough offer to move up.
The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero dangled this juicy nugget in trying to tie these two teams together.
I used the good, old-fashioned trade machine to put together a deal that could entice Washington.
Washington picking up this year's No. 11 and No. 23 has the Commanders recouping some $3.5 million more in draft capital than just holding onto the No. 2 overall pick, which carries around $17.21 million in APY. Minnesota trading next year's brings the difference down to a shade under $2.5 million. A 2024 seventh and a third in 2025 gets us to within $400K or so. But again, it is the No. 2 overall pick.
I would say that any package for the No. 2 overall pick involving the Vikings would have to start with No. 11 and either No. 23 or next year's first-round pick. Washington could, and should, ask for more.
Commanders must think long and hard about this Vikings' trade proposal
While I would certainly want more than No. 11 and No. 23 coming my way for No. 2, I might package both in a deal for either No. 3 or No. 4 in a second trade with either the New England Patriots or the Arizona Cardinals. Doing so would ensure the Commanders that they should be able to draft either North Carolina's Drake Maye or Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. Again, it takes two to make a trade happen.
I think the only way you do this trade is if you are Washington is if you really like what Maye and McCarthy bring to the table. Washington is absolutely taking one of those four quarterbacks this spring. Dan Quinn, Adam Peters and Kliff Kingsbury would be foolish not to do so. To me, I think they need to really drive a hard bargain and appear infatuated with Daniels in order to get compensation.
Truth be told, Minnesota has the best assets to make a trade up to No. 2 with Washington. Teams like Denver and Las Vegas have some, but not on Minnesota's level. The New York Giants may want another quarterback, but there is no chance in hell that Washington is going to want to swap top-six picks with them, simply because they are a hated division rival. Maybe Minnesota is the team after all?
Washington should be able to get multiple first for the No. 2 pick, and I am not saying only two either...