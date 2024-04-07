Vlad Guerrero Jr. shushes Yankees crowd while trailing by a TD
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. knocked an opposite-field home run, his second of the season, then proceeded to shush Yankees fans as he rounded the bases despite trailing by six.
By Kinnu Singh
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first home run of the season on Opening Day against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was a 450-foot blast with an exit velocity of 111.8 mph, according to Statcast.
His second home run of the season came against the New York Yankees on Saturday.
A chorus of boos filled Yankee Stadium as Guerrero knocked the opposite-field home run and began to round the bases. He rounded first base with his finger pointed to the sky, then stutter-stepped and skipped as he rounded second. As he rounded third, Guerrero lifted his finger to his mouth, shushing the crowd.
The only issue was that the Blue Jays were still trailing the Yankees 9-3.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shushes Yankees fans while losing
Fans weren't happy with Guerrero's showboating while his team was being humiliated, but the celebration has become a tradition for the 25-year-old. Regardless of the score or the game, Guerrero goes through the same gestures after every home run — the point, the skip, the shush, and a clap.
This isn't the first time Guerrero has been booed by Yankees fans either. Guerrero used the same gesture after hitting a home run in a 5-1 win against the Yankees last April. Of course, the boos only got louder after the shush.
“Of course you listen to [the crowd],” Guerrero told reporters after that game, “but they’re not going to take that home run away from me. I’ll just run the bases and enjoy it.”
Guerrero has been productive through his six seasons in the majors. The three-time All-Star has won a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger, a Home Run Derby, and an All-Star Game MVP. He finished 2023 with 26 home runs, 94 RBI, a .264 batting average, a .788 OPS, a 2.0 WAR and a Home Run Derby crown.
Guerrero had his breakout season in 2021, slashing .311/.401/.601 with 48 home runs, 111 RBIs, a 1.002 OPS, and a 6.3 WAR. The 25-year-old failed to replicate that magical campaign in the following two seasons. Since the start of the 2022 season, Guerrero has slashed .269/.342/.462 with 58 home runs, 191 RBIs, a .804 OPS, and 3.8 WAR. His OPS dipped to .788 in 2023.
Through 8 games in 2024, Guerrero has compiled a .172/.314/.276 line with a .056 OPS.
The Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-0 in New York's home opener on Friday but New York held on to beat Toronto on Saturday despite a late comeback, 9-8.