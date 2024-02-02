Vontaze Burfict found a way to make Steelers fans hate him even more
Former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict really does hate the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's not just a narrative.
By Mark Powell
Vontaze Burfict will never get a free drink in Steelers Country. If anything, he'll be kicked out of the Yinzer bar in record timing.
Burfict is most known around Pittsburgh for his dirty hits on several Steelers players, including Le'Veon Bell. However, the former Bengals player had a successful playing career in Cincinnati despite his fines and questionable play against Pittsburgh.
The former Cincinnati star admitted how much he hates the Steelers on a live stream this week, which isn't all that surprising given his past actions.
"I didn't hit people after the play all the time," Burfict said while streaming Madden. "Just the Steelers."
JuJu Smith-Schuster returned the favor for Pittsburgh in the postseason, laying a dirty hit on Burfict when the Steelers played the Bengals a few years back. Given the history between these two, it shouldn't be shocking that Burfict still holds a grudge.
Former Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict still hates the Steelers
Burfict had a solid career with the Bengals, and even finished second-team All-Pro with the Bengals in 2013. His playing career, however great, will be remembered in Pittsburgh for his play against the Steelers. That's just how the sports world works, especially given his postseason matchups against Pittsburgh.
The post-retirement war of words between Burfict and Pittsburgh dates back to his conflict with Joey Porter Jr. and his father, who is also a former Steeler. JPJ was asked who his least-favorite NFL player was growing up. Given Porter, Jr. grew up a Steelers fan because of his father, he answered with Burfict.
"That's a tough one," Porter Jr. initially said to the question. "I gotta go with Vontaze Burfict. That rivalry, at that time, was crazy. [The Steelers] did not like that guy at all."
Burfict enjoyed his time back in the spotlight, and even took a shot at Porter, Sr. in the process.
"I'm happy your daddy got stories about me, but f**k your daddy," Burfict said. "And for y'all that still watch this rigged a*s NFL, what kind of question was that?"
While the feud may have originated over a decade ago, the Steelers-Bengals rivalry won't die anytime soon.