Wake up! Caitlin Clark explodes at 'bad’ refs over missed call
Caitlin Clark couldn't help but express frustration over the referees in Friday's WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury.
"Wake up!" the Fever star said with her hands on her head after the refs missed a kick ball call. Lip readers will have to confirm what she said next but it may have been, "that's so bad" or "you're so bad." Either way, her point couldn't have been clearer.
Clark is a passionate player who isn't afraid to question the officiating during games. It's not really a surprise to see her frustrated by a missed call. She recently chastised refs for who "fell for it" by calling a foul on Alijah Boston when an opponent flopped. The camera work to capture this particular outburst was just great.
Of course, Clark needs to be careful not to end up with a technical for going too far with her complaints. That's always on the table.
Caitlin Clark and the Fever are finding their way
Despite Clark's complaints about the refs, her Fever rolled in the first half against the Mercury. Clark had nine assists (seven of which were logged in the first quarter alone) to go along with 15 points, three rebounds a steal and a block. Clark has had double digit assists in four straight games. She's well on her way to a fifth.
Fellow guard Kelsey Mitchell was on fire from the field with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the opening two quarters.
Those performances helped the Fever build a 55-35 lead over Phoenix going into the break.
It took a while for Indiana to find a rhythm this season, winning just one game in the first month. They've truly come into their own over the past few weeks. Since the start of June, the Fever are 8-6. On Friday they'll hope to hold on to add another W.