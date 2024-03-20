Wales vs. Finland live stream, schedule, preview: Watch UEFA European Championship online
Wales play Finland in the qualifying playoffs for the European Championship this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Wales have been to the last two European Championships and notably got to the semifinals of the tournament in France in 2016. However, they will have to get through the playoffs if they are to make it to Germany this summer.
Rob Page's side has home advantage in their match with Finland. If they win then they will play either Poland or Estonia for a place at Euro 2024.
It was always going to be difficult for Wales to qualify as they are now without their talisman Gareth Bale who retired. They still have Aaron Ramsey but he only recently returned from injury for Cardiff City. Ramsey came on as a substitute in Cardiff's 2-0 defeat to Swansea City in the South Wales derby.
Wales have a new generation of talent who will be looking to get them to Germany. Brennan Johnson of Tottenham Hotspur could be the man to fill Bale's boots. The winger has scored four goals and made six assists in 25 games in the Premier League this season.
Robbie Savage's son Charlie who plays for Reading could make his second appearance for Wales. The Dragons also have three uncapped players — Tom King, Jay Dasilva and Morgan Fox.
Wales' opposition Finland have a roster that is very familiar to MLS viewers. Their squad includes Teemu Pukki and Robin Lod of Minnesota United. Also, they have Jere Uronen of Charlotte FC and Matti Peltola of D.C. United.
Pukki is the danger man for Finland. He starred for Norwich in English soccer and is now making his mark on MLS.
How to watch Wales vs. Finland in European Championship Qualifying
- Date: Thursday, Mar, 21
- Start Time: 03:45 ET
- Location: Cardiff, Wales
- Stadium: Cardiff City Stadium
- TV info: FS2
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this game on FS2 with a live stream on Fubo.