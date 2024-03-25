Wales vs. Poland live stream, schedule, preview: Watch UEFA European Championship online
Wales play Poland for a chance to qualify for the European Championship in Germany this summer. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Robert Lewandowski did not score in Poland's 5-1 thrashing of Estonia but he is just one step away from making it to the European Championship in Germany this summer.
Lewandowski did get an assist in the match with Estonia but their goalscoreres were Przemyslaw Frankowski, Piotr Zielinski, Piotr Zielinski, Sebastian Szymanski and an own-goal from Karol Mets.
Poland's opposition Wales had an emphatic victory of their own as they beat Finland 4-1 thanks to goals from David Brooks, Neco Williams, Brennan Johnson and Daniel James. Teemu Pukki of the MLS side Minnesota United got the goal for Finland.
Lewandowski is a great of international soccer and has been to three European Championships. He played in 2012, 2016 and 2020. In 11 games in the competition he has scored five goals. If he and his Poland side were to fail to qualify for this summer's tournament in Germany, it would signal an end of an era.
Wales have been to the last two tournaments and notably got to the semi-finals in 2016. They were spearheaded by their talisman Gareth Bale but he has since retired. However, Wales' young squad and in particular Ethan Ampadu, Williams and Johnson are filling Bale's very big shoes.
Aaron Ramsey is another Welsh great but he was left on the bench against Finland. He has just returned from injury for Cardiff City, so it is wise that Rob Page manages his game time.
The winner of Tuesday's game will go into a group with France, Austria and the Netherlands at the European Championship this summer.
How to watch Wales vs. Poland in European Championship Qualifying
- Date: Tuesday, Mar, 26
- Start Time: 03:45 ET
- Location: Cardiff, Wales
- Stadium: Cardiff City Stadium
- TV info: FS1
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this game on FS1 with a live stream on Fubo.