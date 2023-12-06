Walter Nolen transfer portal rumors: 5 destinations for No. 1 overall recruit
With former No. 1 overall recruit Walter Nolen entering the transfer portal, here is a look at where the former Texas A&M star could end up? Will he stay in the SEC or head outside of this league?
By John Buhler
3. Alabama Crimson Tide are always in the market for Walter Nolen types
Because Alabama is Alabama, expect for the Crimson Tide to be all-in on trying to acquire Nolen by way of the portal. The Crimson Tide may have played in the same SEC West division as the Aggies for years, but now that the SEC is going division-less, that is a moot point. So if Nolen wanted to transfer to any SEC team of his choice now, he can probably do so without so much vitriol from Gig Em Nation.
Would this be like the rich getting richer? Oh, no doubt. But what you have to remember in all this is players like Nolen from yesteryear seemingly always picked the Tide over other upper-echleoned SEC teams like Georgia or LSU, or most certainly, historically underperforming Texas A&M. Essentially, Nolen would be going to a place he was always supposed to go if he went to an Alabama.
Ultimately, we should expect that if Nolen were to transfer in-conference from Texas A&M to Alabama, we may have to wait until closer to the national semifinals for that to happen. Players do agree to join title-contending teams like Alabama before the college football season is totally kaputt. However, news of Nolen going straight to Alabama right after him entering the portal wasn't going to happen.
If Nolen were to transfer in-conference from Texas A&M to Alabama, nobody would be shocked at all.