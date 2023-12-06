Walter Nolen transfer portal rumors: 5 destinations for No. 1 overall recruit
With former No. 1 overall recruit Walter Nolen entering the transfer portal, here is a look at where the former Texas A&M star could end up? Will he stay in the SEC or head outside of this league?
By John Buhler
2. Tennessee Volunteers are Walter Nolen's hometown team of sorts
Once you realized where Nolen is from, tying him to the Tennessee Volunteers was obvious. Although the Vols are led by an offensive-minded head coach in Josh Heupel, he has Rocky Top certainly on the come-up. Over the last three years, he has elevated the team's floor to something like 8-4 that always belongs inside the top 25. The question is what will it take to be a top-10 playoff program?
There may need to be some level of adjustment to what he does offensively with his schticky Air Raid concepts to give his defense a better chance at having success by playing complementary football. Of course, they could just target and sign a blue-chipper like Nolen in portal from nearby Powell and figure it out as they go. It could work out for the Vols, or it could be like USC signing Bear Alexander...
Frankly, I think Tennessee has a great chance of landing Nolen, not just because it is home and not just because the Vols are an ascending program, but that few teams are as helped by the wonderful world of NIL than them. NIL is a way that the Vols can split the difference between what they once were and where they want to be. If Nolen is a John Henderson or Albert Haynesworth, it is worth it.
If Tennessee lands Nolen in the portal, this could potentially shake up the upper crust of the SEC.