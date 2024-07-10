Wander Franco allegations: Everything to know about charges faced, MLB suspension and more
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been formally charged by authorities in the Dominican Republic over allegations he sexually abused a teenage girl.
Franco was once the No. 1 prospect in baseball. Now his future in MLB is the least of his worries with jail time on the table in his native country.
This year-long saga has now reached its most serious point. Here's everything to know:
What is Wander Franco charged with?
Franco is being charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation against a minor in the Dominican Republic, per Juan Arturo Recio of ESPN.
Dominican authorities arrested the 23-year-old in January, alleging he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl over a four-month period beginning in 2022. That would cover the sexual abuse charge.
The sexual exploitation charge likely stems from gifts authorities claim the baseball player gave to the girl's mother. Prosecutors alleged Franco provided cash and a car in exchange for the mother's consent towards the relationship.
Will Wander Franco be suspended by MLB?
Allegations against Franco emerged last year. He has been on MLB's restricted list since. He played his last game on Aug. 12, 2023.
Being on the restricted list effective means Franco is on administrative leave. He continues to be paid while the legal system works things out. Since Dominican authorities have brough formal charges, he is likely to remain on the restricted list for the foreseeable future. He has not been suspended.
However, MLB will be within their rights to suspend Franco once the league has concluded their own investigation. That isn't likely to happen until his case has made it through the courts.
In 2022, Trevor Bauer received the longest suspension in MLB history totaling 324 games, or the equivalent of two seasons. The league handed down that punishment without the existence of criminal charges. So, the outcome of any charges in the Dominican Republic won't necessarily determine what kind of punishment he could receive at MLB level.