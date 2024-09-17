3 All-Stars the Warriors can still acquire before the 2025 trade deadline
The Golden State Warriors are no longer able to contend and need to acquire another All-Star to do it.
Last season the Warriors had one of the worst seasons of Steph Curry's healthy prime, finishing with a record of 46-36, the No. 10 seed and a loss in their Play-In game to the Sacramento Kings. This was just the second time they have missed the playoffs entirely since the 2020-21 season.
Not only did they miss the playoffs, they lost a cornerstone player in Klay Thompson this offseason, replacing him with De’Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield. With the way Andrew Wiggins has played and Draymond Green and Steph Curry aging, they are not close to contending for a title.
They have some good young pieces who could become great players but with the age of their superstar, they need to add a current star now. Here are three stars to get them back in playoff contention.
3. Zach LaVine
It has been clear for almost a year that Zach LaVine is no longer interested in playing for the Chicago Bulls. After the recent moves the Bulls have made, it makes sense if LaVine finds his way out of the Windy City.
Of the stars that would be available for trade, LaVine would be the third- or fourth-best one but he could still help the Warriors. Over his last four healthy seasons, he has put up 25.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on .479/.390/.839 shooting splits.
He put up those numbers as the focal point in Chicago's offense. Now imagine the type of damage he could do next to a player like Steph Curry in Steve Kerr's system. His ability to shoot, both off the dribble and on catch-and-shoot opportunities would break down defenses. With a playmaker like Draymond Green, he will get some of the best looks of his career.
A potential deal for this would be the Warriors giving up Andrew Wiggins, De'Anthony Melton, and Moses Moody for LaVine. This is ideal for the Warriors because Wiggins isn't the same player, Moody is the odd man out of their guards and Melton helps match salary. They'd probably have to include a pick but the Bulls have allowed LaVine's trade value to erode so much they might not be able to command multiple picks.
Overall, the Warriors would be much better with LaVine than what they are currently.
2. Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler is in a very interesting spot because his future with the Miami Heat is up in the air. If it's turns that he is available, the Warriors should jump at the opportunity to potentially have a final parade in the bay area.
Since he's been in Miami, Butler has been one of the best players in the league. In the regular season, he'll put up numbers close to 21 points, five rebounds and five assists, but he does most of his damage in the postseason. His playoff numbers in his four appearances with the Heat are 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.
He led the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances with Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and a bunch of very good undrafted players. So, imagine the type of impact he could have if he had a player like Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and a bunch of great shooters next to him. On paper, it looks like a championship waiting to happen.
The deal the Warriors would have to do would be very similar to the one they would need to get Zach LaVine salary-wise. Since Butler is a much better talent, it may cost them one of their better younger guys like Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski as well as a pick or two.
1. Brandon Ingram
The New Orleans Pelicans had a big offseason trading for DeJounte Murray to create a big four between him, CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, and Brandon Ingram. The only problem, Ingram is in the last year of his deal and is eligible for a huge extension that the Pelicans don't want to pay. He'll be on the trading block throughout most of the season.
The Warriors can offer the Pelicans a package surrounding Andrew Wiggins and De'Anthony Melton or Andrew Wiggins and whatever pieces the Pelicans want. Either way, the Warriors would be getting an All-Star and a very efficient scorer.
Since becoming a Pelican, Ingram has averaged 23.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists on .472/.372/.847 splits. This also includes help leading the Pelicans to the playoffs twice within the past three years. It would be very similar to fit as to when the Warriors added Kevin Durant and Ingram's all-around play is perfect for their system, even if he's not at Durant's level.
A potential starting lineup in Golden State would be Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski/Buddy Hield, Brandon Ingram, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green — a much better lineup than what they had last year. With Ingram being due for an extension and just turning 27 years old, the Warriors can have an All-Star on the roster for the next five seasons.