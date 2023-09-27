Warriors 'close' to bringing a WNBA franchise to the Bay Area
The Golden State Warriors could be one of the major catalysts to bring a WNBA expansion franchise to the Bay Area.
The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of bringing another WNBA expansion franchise to the table, if approved. According to multiple sources, the deal has not been finalized but the deal could be completed soon.
Warriors owner Joe Lacob is not a stranger when it comes to women's professional basketball as he formally owned the San Jose Lasers before the collapse of the American Basketball League (ABL). Warriors management along with the franchise have long aspired to bring on a WNBA counterpart but talks have been prolonged due to COVID and other variables.
How would the Warriors help launch a new WNBA franchise?
Although this deal has not been finalized as of yet, this would be monumental for the WNBA as a whole. The Warriors would spearhead this process by having the franchise play its games in the Chase Center in conjunction with the Warriors.
The possible WNBA franchise would host its' practices at the headquarters in Oakland where Golden State practices. The possible expansion for this new team would be crucial considering that the Warriors and the Bay Area have the capital, venue, and funds to pull it off.
Similar to the New York Liberty and Brooklyn Nets, they would be able to share the arena. The Mystics at one point shared the now Capital One Arena until the Entertainment & Sports Arena was built. Not to mention, the Bay Area would welcome a WNBA expansion team with open arms because of the diversity and inclusion that the city prides itself on.
When WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert was appointed as commissioner in 2019, one of her goals was to add two expansion teams by 2025.
Golden State would be an amazing ownership group because of how they promote their brand, pay their players, and create a positive culture. The Warriors would be able to market and promote the WNBA as a whole. Let's not forget that the Warriors have won four titles within the last eight years, and have done so through the draft, free agency, and trade market.
This year the W turned 26 years old and the league currently has 12 teams. The last expansion team was the Atlanta Dream (2008) who made the playoffs this season. If this deal is approved, California will have two franchises in the WNBA. Up until 2009, there were two teams in California which were the Los Angeles Sparks and Sacramento Monarch who folded in 2009.