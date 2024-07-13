Playing favorites: With 1 Splash Bro gone, Warriors GM clarifies Steph Curry's future
By Scott Rogust
The Golden State Warriors missed out on the playoffs after getting eliminated in the play-in tournament. With that, there was plenty of turnover, as the Warriors tried to build a contending roster However, their pursuit for nine-time All-Star Paul George was all for naught, as he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Perhaps the most notable move the Warriors made at the start of the new league year was moving on from long-time player Klay Thompson, who played a pivotal role in the team winning four NBA Championships this century. However, both sides never reached an agreement, allowing him to go elsewhere on a sign-and-trade deal. That team was ultimately the Dallas Mavericks, who recently lost in five games to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
With one member of the "Splash Bros" gone in Thompson, what about Stephen Curry's future with the Warriors? Let's just say his future looks rock solid.
While speaking with reporters on Friday, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy was asked about Curry being eligible for a one-year contract extension. The deal would run through the 2026-27 season, and be worth up to $62.6 million. Dunleavy said Curry will get "whatever he wants" and envisions the guard being a "Warrior for life."
Warriors GM says Stephen Curry can get 'whatever he wants' regarding contract extension
No, the Warriors do not plan on moving on from Curry any time soon. That was evident in Dunleavy's comments, saying that Curry can basically ask for whatever he wants. So if he wants the one-year extension worth $62.6 million for one season, Dunleavy has no issue handing it out to the star.
Curry's current deal is set to expire after the 2025-26 season. The star is set to make $55.76 million this upcoming season and $59.61 million in the 2025-26 campaign.
After being selected seventh-overall by the Warriors in the 2009 NBA Draft, Curry became the franchise's savior. It did take a bit before he received his first All-Star Game nomination, but he soon developed into one of the NBA's biggest stars. That unreal play then resulted in the Warriors becoming consistent NBA Championship contenders. The Warriors with Curry became the NBA's next dynasty, as they made it to the NBA Finals five consecutive seasons (2015-2019) and won three Larry O'Brien Trophies. In 2022, the Warriors won another world title, with Curry finally winning an award that eluded him his entire career -- NBA Finals MVP.
This past season, Curry averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from the three-point line in 74 games. Curry won the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year award after leading the league in clutch points made.
We'll see if the Warriors and Curry can reach an agreement on a contract extension. But Dunleavy let it be known that the deal is Curry's if he wants it.