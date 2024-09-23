A Warriors-Knicks trade that satisfies a major need for both sides
The New York Knicks' offseason went about as well as it could have. Aside from the departure of Isaiah Hartenstein, which was impossible to prevent due to the financial restrictions at play, New York aced the test. The Mikal Bridges trade was a slight overpay, but it just further amplifies the unique depth and talent under Tom Thibodeau's command. Meanwhile, the Jalen Brunson discount extension allows New York to continue putting pieces around what would otherwise be a cripplingly expensive core.
As for the Golden State Warriors, their All-Star pursuits were unsuccessful. Paul George and Lauri Markkanen both wound up elsewhere. Still, it was a productive summer, highlighted by the long-overdue departure of an aging Klay Thompson and the subsequent additions of De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Buddy Hield. The Warriors are better than last season and equipped with the trade ammo necessary to engineer a midseason facelift.
Both the Knicks and the Warriors are looking for something else. Neither team is perfect, for as successful as both front offices have been this offseason. Golden State wants another All-Star to ease the burden on Stephen Curry. The Knicks, meanwhile, need to reconfigure the lineup around the Brunson-Bridges duo. That probably means envisioning a future without Julius Randle.
Randle is a two-time All-Star and has been undeniably productive in a Knicks uniform. That said, he's a somewhat clunky fit with New York's new-look core, especially with Brunson ascending to All-NBA heights as the primary on-ball engine. Randle's contract includes a $30.9 million player option for the 2025-26 season, but he has better than even odds of testing free agency next summer. That makes him imminently tradable, especially if the other team can stomach a contract extension for the 29-year-old bruiser.
So, let's play matchmaker and put together a viable Knicks-Warriors trade centered on Randle.
Warriors-Knicks trade plants Julius Randle next to Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins next to Jalen Brunson
Golden State essentially reshapes its frontcourt, adding Julius Randle's physical scoring presence alongside Draymond Green in the starting lineup. Precious Achiuwa assumes backup center duties, while Jericho Sims, in all his lob-catching glory, profiles as the third-string emergency big man.
For the Knicks, Randle's domineering, on-ball exploits are replaced with a more natural complementary talent in Andrew Wiggins. There are severe financial repercussions to this trade — Wiggins is on the books for three years, not one — but, New York gets enough back on the margins to justify the transaction.
Kevon Looney and his $8 million expiring contract are salary filler, sure, but he's also a serviceable 7-footer who addresses the Knicks' flimsy depth in the frontcourt. Mitchell Robinson could be out until December or longer, which means New York needs a stopgap starting center in the meantime. If it's not Looney, it can be sophomore big man Trayce Jackson-Davis, who earned rotation minutes as a rookie in Golden State — no small feat considering Steve Kerr's aversion to inexperience.
The Warriors are one of the few teams capable of running small-ball lineups for sustained periods of time thanks to Draymond. That should benefit Randle, whose best moments come when he's bludgeoning mismatches in the post or attacking open driving lanes from the elbow. His skill set does not perfectly align with Steve Kerr and your traditional Dubs offense, but Randle gives the Warriors a whole new dimension. His advantage creation and passing in the frontcourt is something this Golden State team has never really had. Randle can self-create in a pinch, collapse the defense on drives or post-ups, and carry the primary offensive burden when Steph sits.
Randle has never played with somebody like Steph, and vice versa. The two-man actions on the perimeter would pay massive dividends for Golden State. It's fair to wonder if Randle's at times frustrating shot selection might turn off certain members of the organization (Draymond and Kerr, primarily), but if the Dubs and Randle are both willing to find a stylistic and schematic middleground, there is plenty of room for Randle to elevate Golden State's postseason chances.
The Knicks clear the runway for Jalen Brunson and add much-needed depth at the center spot, while Golden State gets its third All-Star and a chance to really climb the Western Conference standings. A true win-win scenario.