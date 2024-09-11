Warriors-Nets trade that replaces Klay Thompson and establishes Dubs as real threat
Few teams had a better offseason than the Golden State Warriors, even if it doesn't feel that way. Losing Klay Thompson stings. He was a franchise pillar and he will be the last person to wear No. 11 at home in the Bay Area. That said, losing Klay isn't exactly harmful on the court. In fact, one might say giving his 30-odd minutes to some combination of Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and newcomer De'Anthony Melton is a stark upgrade.
Golden State added a few useful bench pieces on the wing — Melton, Kyle Anderson, Buddy Hield — and watched as Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry won the gold medal in Paris. Before that, Podziemski was involved with the U.S. select team, training with the greatest players on earth for half the summer. Dare I say it, there is actually reason to be optimistic about this Warriors squad. Cautiously.
Perhaps most encouraging of all is the moves Golden State didn't make. The Warriors made a strong push for Paul George, but were turned away at the 11th hour. Then, there was a months-long courtship of Lauri Markkanen that was ultimately spurned. The Warriors weren't able to add their dynamic second banana on the wing, but the front office is clearly looking to maximize the twilight of Steph's career. As they should. He's still a top five player for my money.
There are other viable trade candidates floating around the marketplace right now. Golden State appears ready to strike at the right opportunity. Look no further than the Brooklyn Nets, who initiated a complete teardown by trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.
Next on the docket? Cam Johnson.
Warriors-Nets trade to place Cam Johnson next to Stephen Curry, Draymond Green in Golden State
This trade proves beneficial on multiple levels for Golden State. Cam Johnson is easier to stomach at his current salary ($23.6 million AAV) than Andrew Wiggins ($26.2 million AAV). So, in addition to the on-court upgrade, this provides the Warriors with a sort of financial relief. Johnson will also be much easier to move in future trade negotiations, should Golden State go big-game hunting closer to the deadline.
Golden State has to pay a price to swap Wiggins for Johnson, of course. Moses Moody is awaiting his breakthrough opportunity and should get it with a rebuilding Nets squad. Meanwhile, Brooklyn also adds a future first-round pick to its collection. This trade has the potential really pay dividends for Brooklyn in the long run, especially if Wiggins can rehab his value in a new setting.
For the Warriors, however, it's worth a premium to land Johnson, a far more consistent 3-point shooter (39.1 percent last season) who aligns perfectly with Golden State's offensive principles. Johnson moves diligently without the rock, he's comfortable making quick decisions attacking closeouts, and he's a perfectly adequate defender in Wiggins' stead.
Shake Milton will be viewed as a throw-in, but he's another rangy wing-guard type who can add a bit of self-creation firepower to the Dubs' second unit. There's a chance that Golden State's offensive ecosystem really brings the most out of Milton.
Brooklyn gets a former lottery pick and a future pick for their troubles, plus the chance to see what Wiggins is made of in a new environment. The last couple years have been a struggle for Wiggins, but every NBA contender is on the lookout for sturdy 3-and-D wings. Just two years ago he was an All-Star in Golden State. There's a good player there — Wiggins is, after all, a former No. 1 pick. His contract is bad now, but the NBA's cap ceiling is rising and there's a chance that Wiggins can improve his image as one of the top vets on Brooklyn's increasingly young roster.
This trade has major win-win potential. The Warriors take a step forward in the competitive Western Conference and the Nets get a nice haul to further their rebuild.