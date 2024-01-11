3 non-star trades the Warriors can make to satisfy Steph Curry
The Golden State Warriors need to shake it up, and fast. Here are a few trades to boost the roster around Stephen Curry.
The Golden State Warriors continue their downward spiral, now 17-20 after suffering consecutive blowout losses. Something has to change. Stephen Curry has been mostly excellent, but the roster around him is crumbling. Every other "core" veteran has underperformed. Golden State's young talent has shined, but Steve Kerr is anxious to win now. The Warriors aren't going to embrace a youth movement with Curry on the roster.
There's little chance Golden State actually trades Klay Thompson or Draymond Green, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that everybody not named Stephen Curry is on the table. The Warriors cannot stand by idly while the current roster fades into obscurity. Curry can still lead the charge for a contender. He deserves a productive roster around him.
While Golden State could swing for a major star, such as Zach LaVine, the Warriors don't want to bring back long-term money. That leaves expiring contracts, such as Pascal Siakam, on the table, but the Warriors should exercise caution. Trading key pieces for a player that might leave next summer is a risky proposition.
Either way, Golden State should seek improvement on the margins. Curry, Thompson, and Green are still a palatable nucleus, but the Warriors desperately need depth that Steve Kerr actually trusts. Let's break open the trade machine.
3. Warriors can trade for Hawks' Clint Capela
The Warriors are probably done with Andrew Wiggins. The Atlanta Hawks still get a lot out of Clint Capela, but it's time to hand the position over to Onyeka Okongwu. Atlanta is at its own organizational crossroads, similarly willing to deal just about anybody except their star point guard. Capela is only a year older than Wiggins, but his contract lasts through 2025, rather than 2027.
Golden State plants Capela in the starting five. There are unfortunate side effects — primarily bumping Trayce Jackson-Davis back to the rotational fringe — but Kevon Looney has not been up to snuff this season. Perhaps reducing Looney's workload even further can help unearth his standard impact. In the meantime, Capela is a world-class rim runner who would offer Curry and Draymond a frequent outlet at the rim. He's also a great rebounder with the paint protection skills to boost Golden State's 23rd-ranked defense.
In 34 games this season, Capela is averaging 11.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.7 blocks on .582/.000/.674 splits.
For the Hawks, it's a rather simple swap for need. Jalen Johnson has flourished in John Collins' place, but DeAndre Hunter continues to plateau on the wing. Sophomore A.J. Griffin is little more than an afterthought for Quin Snyder, and Saddiq Bey can only take you so far. Wiggins was an All-Star and a champion two years ago. The Hawks get to bank on Wiggins' revival, hoping his blend of heady defense, 3-point shooting, and complementary slashing meshes with Young's all-world playmaking.
The contract is a hurdle for Atlanta, but Wiggins is still in his athletic prime and there's reason to believe in the upside. If it doesn't work out, no contract is unmovable, and Wiggins isn't making nearly as much as other overpaid "All-Stars" on the decline.