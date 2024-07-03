Warriors on the verge of replacing Klay Thompson with an even better shooter
By Curt Bishop
The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of a period of change. Earlier this week, they lost swingman and 3-point specialist Klay Thompson, who signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks.
However, that doesn't mean the Warriors are going to just sit back idly and let things change without finding some reinforcements. In fact, they may be in the market for another star.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors are in serious talks on a sign-and-trade deal to acquire Buddy Hield. Last night, Charania reported that the Warriors have been in "deep discussions" with the Philadelphia 76ers to try and get a deal done for one of the league's top 3-point shooters.
Warriors in talks to acquire Buddy Hield
Hield is of course a 3-point specialist, much like Thompson. This past season, he averaged 12.1 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. He also shot 43.6 percent from the field and 38.6 from beyond the arc. He appeared in 84 games this season between the Pacers and Sixers.
The 31-year-old has spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and the 76ers. Philadelphia acquired him at the trade deadline from the Pacers this past season. While the Warriors are in transition, it's clear that they still intend to be competitive, and adding Hield to the mix should help them stay in the mix for a playoff spot in the ever-competitive Western Conference. The Warriors made it to the Play-In Tournament but were knocked out by Hield's former team, the Kings.
Hield will give the Warriors a big boost on the offensive side and could make the transition from Thompson seamless with his elite 3-point shooting skills. Golden State will still have Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, so while they are entering a new era, Hield should help Curry and Green keep the Warriors competitive.
The Warriors are fortunate that it didn't take too long for them to find an ideal replacement for Thompson. Hield should fit in seamlessly as the Warriors try to keep their winning ways going. They are now three seasons removed from their most recent title in 2022 when they beat the Boston Celtics.
The 31-year-old sharpshooter was the No. 6 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of the University of Oklahoma. It is unknown at present what the Sixers will be getting in return for Hield.