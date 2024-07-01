Warriors reportedly whiffed on golden Zach LaVine opportunity
Before the Golden State Warriors waived Chris Paul, the franchise said no to a Zach LaVine-related deal.
"The Chicago Bulls were trying propose Zach LaVine to the Golden State Warriors for a package centered around Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins," Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report said. "That was something the Warriors didn't feel was feasible so talks didn't really get off the ground much. That was a talk prior to the Golden State Warriors making the decision to waive Chris Paul."
LaVine, who averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game this season, is an overpaid above-average starter who is likely to decline with him turning 30 next spring. The one-time All-Star is on the second year of a five-year, $215 million contract.
Golden State seems destined to ride it out as a play-in team after losing out on the chance to acquire Paul George this offseason.
The squad still has Steph Curry, a top-tier star at 36 years old but unable to find adequate talent beside him to compete for the title as the guard enters the twilight of his career. Klay Thompson is set to leave the roster as the franchise rightfully moves on from him with the emergence of Brandin Podziemski's play in his rookie season.
Even though Golden State would have taken on LaVine's bad contract long-term, it's fair to say that the franchise whiffed on adding a Jordan Poole-like veteran to the roster.
Zach LaVine might have been the Warriors best chance at a star addition
Unless the Warriors can trade for a star sometime in the short term, Golden State may have made a mistake by not using Paul and Wiggins' contract to trade for LaVine. Yes, LaVine basketball services do come with his warts but Golden State could have at least paired Steph Curry with an above-average starter who could play in a Jordan Poole-like role for the franchise.
While it's point-blank that the Warriors will likely have to eat part of this contract down the road, the franchise could have a key bench contributor to help reach title contention once again.
Even though this could have been a bad move for Golden State, it makes sense considering the franchise wants to stay out of the luxury tax for the foreseeable future.
The Warriors may find a superstar to pair with Curry soon but until then Golden State probably whiffed on a golden Zach LaVine opportunity for absolutely nothing.