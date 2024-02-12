Warriors rumors: 3 buyout candidates to address silent trade deadline
The Golden State Warriors stood pat at the trade deadline, but there are still avenues to improve the roster.
2. Warriors can land versatile offensive wing in Furkan Korkmaz
The Philadelphia 76ers dealt Furkan Korkmaz and his expiring contract to the Pacers as part of the Buddy Hield trade. The 26-year-old was swiftly waived, setting the stage for Korkmaz to find a new home for the first time in his NBA career. Korkmaz requested a trade from Philadelphia on multiple occasions and was consistently denied, so he has been waiting for this opportunity.
Most buyout candidates are over-the-hill vets, so Korkmaz's relative youth makes him an intriguing option. He was a fringe rotation piece with the Sixers, averaging 2.5 points and 0.9 rebounds on .395/.350/.700 splits in 8.6 minutes. Still, there were flashes. He scored 19 points on 5-of-6 shooting from deep against Golden State on Jan. 30, in addition to several torrid shooting stretches across six seasons and change with the Sixers.
Golden State can first and foremost bet on Korkmaz to provide more shooting off the bench. He's a tad redundant with Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, and Lester Quinones in the mix, but again, Golden State cannot expect a guaranteed rotation cog. Instead, Korkmaz would get a chance to prove his worth in practice and in spot minutes. If nothing else, he's a confident 3-point sniper with deep range and comfortable shooting on the move, which is especially valuable in Kerr's system.
Korkmaz is more than a shooter, though. He's a 6-foot-7 wing who loves to pump fake into drives and bury floaters. He has been shoehorned into backup point guard minutes a few times over the years. He's not a primary playmaker, but Korkmaz can read the floor and make a few creative passes. The defense is a major drawback, but as far as offensive skill sets go, he's worth a flier on the buyout market.