Warriors rumors: Fork in the road, CP3 debut, retire KD's number?

Golden State plans to retire Kevin Durant's No. 35
Warriors Rumors: Joe Lacob announces plan to retire Kevin Durant's No. 35
Kevin Durant spent three season with the Warriors. He won two championships and two Finals MVP awards, cementing the greatest dynasty in modern NBA history. He averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on .586/.384/.883 splits in 208 games with the franchise.
It's hard to deny the production and the accolades. Durant will forever have a place in Warriors lore.
Of course, Durant often felt like an outsider, which ended up contributing to his exit. He wasn't part of the original group — Curry, Thompson, and Green won a title before Durant arrived. NBA fans often criticized Durant for ring-chasing and his exit was unceremonious. After a contentious final stretch with the team, Durant ruptured his Achilles in the NBA Finals, watched Golden State lose to the Raptors, and left for the Brooklyn Nets to join his friend Kyrie Irving.
Durant's rocky relationship with Draymond Green has since come into sharp focus, while those with a bone to pick regarding Durant's competitive wiring have openly questioned whether or not he "deserves" to have his number retired by the franchise. Durant, on the other hand, made it clear. He thinks he should have his number in the rafters after contributing so much in his time there.
Golden State CEO Joe Lacob said no player will ever again wear No. 35 for the Warriors. So, that debate is settled. While those perturbed by Durant's decision to form a superteam in the Bay were justified, that never took away from Durant's accomplishments with the team. He earned those championships and he absolutely earned a jersey retirement. Any time a player delivers two Finals MVP trophies for a franchise, it's safe to assume he has a place in the rafters.
Durant is one of the best players of all time. He's also one of the best Warriors of all time, whether disgruntled members of the fandom are willing to admit it or not.