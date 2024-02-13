Warriors star Klay Thompson makes shocking admission about next contract
If staying with the Golden State Warriors means taking on a different role, Klay Thompson is willing to do so.
By Kyle Delaney
In last night's 127-109 win against the Utah Jazz, Klay Thompson scored 25+ points for the first time in a month. Thompson's last 30-point outing came against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 12 2024. Although Thompson closed out January with a good string of games, February has not been so kind to Klay, the 30-year-old vet.
Klay Thompson wants to stay with Warriors, willing to make it work
Klay Thompson turned down a multiyear extension last summer, betting on himself for a bigger payday after this season. However, it seems that the move isn't really going as planned because even Klay would admit that he doesn't look the same as he used to.
This February alone, Thompson has shot 27.3 percent from 3, making just 2.0 of 7.3 attempts per game. In addition to posting a 3-point percentage below 22.1 three times this month, Thompson also finished two games with a sub-22 field goal percentage. Needless to say, it's been a tough month for Thompson.
In fact, during the Golden State Warriors' latest win against the Brooklyn Nets, Thompson spent the final minutes of the game watching from the bench as Kerr went with Gui Santos, the rookie from Brazil. After the game, reporters asked Thompson how he was adjusting to his new role. Thompson replied, "You kidding me? To go from one of the best players..." his voice trailed off. "It's hard for anybody. I'll be honest with you. It's really hard."
According to The Ringer's Logan Murdock, in light of Thompson's recent struggles and looming free agent status, Klay said he's "open to a reduced role" if it means staying with the only franchise he’s ever suited up for.
Thompson explained, advocating for himself, "I'll be 35 next year. At 35, coming off the ACL and an Achilles [tear] and still have the ability to be a really good player. Maybe not the guy who scored 60 in three quarters and scored an NBA record 37 points in a quarter, but still a great threat out there."
The thing is — Thompson's game is built to last, and that was not done by mistake. Though he's definitely on the back nine of his career, KT has time and he knows it. Thompson told The Ringer, "I’ve modeled my game after Reggie [Miller] and Ray [Allen], and those guys were incredibly effective until their late 30s. So I plan on kind of following that mold." At the end of the day, even if Thompson's best scoring days are behind him, he still has the potential to score at a high level and could be a valuable asset to any team.
These Golden State Warriors have been through a lot. This group has experienced countless wins, losses, ups, and downs. As Thompson describes it, enduring all of these things together, "it's like a bond for life." It remains to be seen but, hopefully, that bond lasts past this season.