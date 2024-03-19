Was Hubert Davis a good basketball player at UNC?
Hubert Davis, now the head coach of his alma mater, previously played for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. Was he a good basketball player during his time at UNC?
By Lior Lampert
Now the heir to legendary University of North Carolina head coach Roy Williams’ throne, Hubert Davis has been a Tar Heel through and through, dating back to his college days in the 1980s and early ‘90s.
Davis played at Chapel Hill for four seasons before being drafted by the New York Knicks with the 20th overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft before everything came full circle in his career, with him now being the head coach of his alma mater. But how did he fare during his collegiate playing career?
From his freshman to his senior year, Davis saw increased playing time while showing improvement. His scoring total jumped from 3.3 points per game to 21.4 from the 1988-89 season to 1991-92, with his improved shooting ability from beyond the arc catalyzing his meteoric rise during his playing days at UNC.
Arguably ahead of his time, Davis developed into a knockdown high-volume three-point marksman, connecting on 42.9 percent of his 6.0 attempts per contest en route to nearly recording 50/40/90 shooting splits and earning All-ACC honors as a senior.
Across four seasons, Davis averaged 11.8 points, 1.8, and 1.3 assists while shooting 49.8 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from long distance, helping UNC win two ACC Tournament championships under renowned head coach Dean Smith.
Now, he is leading the Tar Heels from the sidelines and has them sitting atop the West Region entering the 2024 NCAA Tournament as he looks to cut down the nets when March Madness comes to an end, with hopes of finishing the job this time around after blowing a 15-point first half lead against Kansas in his first year as the head coach in 2022.
While he never won a title as a player, Davis now has a shot at redemption as the coach of the historically rich program he has contributed to in various ways.
