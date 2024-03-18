Was Jon Scheyer a good basketball player at Duke?
Duke Head Coach Jon Scheyer may not have been a household name in college, but he certainly had his moments of excellence on the court
He may not have been one of Duke's elites like Grant Hill, Kyrie Irving, Mike Gminski, Christian Laettner or Zion Williamson, but Jon Scheyer was a winner.
The now head coach of the Blue Devils was one of many that donned the blue and white during his college career while also having the privilege to be taught under college basketball royalty in Mike Krzyzewski.
Scheyer's journey to basketball stardom began at Glenbrook North High School in Illinois, where he showcased his remarkable skills on the court, catching the attention of college scouts across the nation. In 2006, Scheyer committed to Duke University, marking the beginning of a storied collegiate career
Jon Scheyer had a decorated college career while playing basketball at Duke University
Scheyer was an immediate contributor at Duke, averaging just over 12 points per game as a freshman. Over his tenure in Durham, Scheyer was a two-time captain and was the only player in program history to record at least 2,000 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists, 250 three-point field goals and 200 steals.
In his final season in Durham, he averaged 18.2 points, 4.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Scheyer was also a 2010 Consensus All American (Second Team), a unanimous 2009–10 All-ACC First Team selection, and a member of the 2010 ACC All-Tournament First Team. The Blue Devils would reach the national championship game against the Butler Bulldogs, then coached by Brad Stevens. Scheyer had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists in Duke’s 61-59 victory.
Despite his college success, Scheyer went undrafted and joined the Miami Heat's19-man 2010 Summer League team. However, Scheyer suffered a right eye injury while playing in the summer league, the injury was diagnosed as a retinal tear and traumatic optic nerve avulsion. However, that didn't stop him from getting into coaching.
For nine seasons, 2013-22, Scheyer was on the Duke staff in various roles, spending the last four seasons of that run as associate head coach. During that time frame, the Blue Devils won another championship in 2015 after beating the Wisconsin Badgers. Scheyer eventually succeed Coach K after the 2021-22 season.
Now, as the head coach of the Duke men's basketball team, he carries the torch of leadership with the same intensity and commitment that defined his playing days. With each passing game, Scheyer hopes to continue to write positive chapters in the storied legacy of Duke basketball