Washington, Michael Penix Jr. win final Pac-12 championship: Best memes and tweets
Michael Penix Jr, and the Washington Huskies are unbeaten
at 13-0
, winning the final PAC-12 Title.
One spot in the College Football Playoff is locked up thanks to Michael Penix Jr and the Washington Huskies.
At 13-0, Purple Reign stands alone as the last Pac-12 Champion with a 34-31 win over Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks.
Social media had mixed reactions to the last-ever contest of the conference as next year will see Washington, Oregon, USC, and UCLA head off to the Big Ten while most of the other schools head off to the Big 12 (except for Oregon State and Washington State).
Social media celebrates Washington punching CFP ticket with Pac-12 title
It was a nail-biter, and in the final installation of Pac-12 football, the top dogs are the pups from the Pacific Northwest, and if things hold true to form, Washington may wind up playing in the Rose Bowl against whoever is the No. 2 team in the country (maybe Michigan).
Regardless of whom they play, this has been a special season for this group that showed the whole country that great football comes from all over the place, and not just down south. The Huskies are strong on both lines of scrimmage and will provide a unique and excellent challenge to whomever they face the rest of the season.
The only thing left to do now is to wait and see what the selection committee decides to and where they place Washington. For now, Michael Penix Jr can look forward to the Heisman Trophy ceremony and the selection show as he is at least guaranteed a spot in the Final Four.