Washington cements its place as a thorn in new Big Ten’s side with upset over Michigan
The Washington Huskies secured a thrilling 27-17 victory over the Michigan Wolverines in a National Championship revenge game, marking Jedd Fisch's first major win as head coach. The Huskies were just 1-point favorites at home, despite coming off a tough loss to Rutgers the week prior.
With the win, the Huskies are now 4-2 while Michigan, previously ranked No. 10 in the nation, drops to 4-2 as one of five ranked teams who lost yesterday.
Washington is becoming a threat in the Big Ten after victory over Michigan
Washington's defense played a pivotal role in their win, despite allowing a 39-yard touchdown run from Michigan’s Donovan Edwards in the second quarter. The Huskies managed to clamp down defensively after Michigan's quarterback change that benched Alex Orji for Jack Tuttle.
Edge rusher Voi Tunuufi forced a critical fumble, which was recovered by Logan Sagapolu and led to a Huskies touchdown a few plays later. On Michigan’s next drive, UW defensive back Kamren Fabiculanan's undercut a route for a key interception that all but sealed the game.
On offense, quarterback Will Rogers completed 21 of 31 passes for 271 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception (his first on the season). Running back Jonah Coleman contributed with 80 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, while Denzel Boston (80 total yards) and Giles Jackson (78 total yards) each scored through the air. Several big gains through the air were critical in keeping the Huskies' offense moving.
However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Kicker Grady Gross struggled once again, missing his first two field-goal attempts, including one that resulted in a blocked kick. This comes after a rough outing against Rutgers, where he missed three. However, he was able to bounce back and hit his final two attempts, hopefully regaining his confidence.
What does the Huskies Big Ten outlook look like?
Washington has yet to face four ranked conference rivals: Indiana (23), Penn State (7), USC (11), and Oregon (6), as well as Iowa next week and UCLA on Nov. 15. With the College Football Playoff moving to a 12-team format this year, if the Huskies can stay dominant on defense and consistent on offense, they could very well rank.